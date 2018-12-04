Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fera and Ashley Ristano with a 2kg mango on their backyard tree in Smithfield. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Fera and Ashley Ristano with a 2kg mango on their backyard tree in Smithfield. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Offbeat

Beat this! Monster mango challenge

by Jack Lawrie
4th Dec 2018 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS couple has thrown down the gauntlet to anyone who can beat their contender for the Far North's largest mango.

Ashley and Fera Ristano have had success with giant fruit before, toppling Mareeba growers Matt and Jess Fealy's 1.5kg contender with a 1.7kg R2E2 specimen in 2015.

Now they have a new freak of nature - a whopping 2kg monster mango hanging from the tree like an oversized Christmas bauble.

"It's just thriving in the heat, I don't know what's causing our mangoes to grow so big," Mrs Ristano said.

"I'd like to see if anyone can beat it - I went looking for records and found the world record for biggest mango which is over 3kg but I haven't found a result for Australia yet.

"We have no idea when it'll ripen, it's taking a long time, but if it survives and grows to completion, we'll take it off the tree, cut it up and have a feast."

More Stories

cairns fruit mango

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    News LOCALS and tourists alike are set to be wowed with the re-opening of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks iconic barrel attraction.

    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime Man caught with sawn off rifle attached to homemade silencer

    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    premium_icon LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    Local Partners