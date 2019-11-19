Smith opens up on former teammate’s tampering ban

Steve Smith had no complaints about world's cricket's fickle justice system after learning a former teammate received a four-match suspension for ball tampering.

West Indian cricketer Nicholas Pooran was found guilty of using his fingernail to change the condition of the ball after the third 50-over game against Afghanistan in the Indian city of Lucknow.

He has been banned from four T20 internationals, a far cry from the year sentence Smith received following the ball tampering affair which happened on his watch in Cape Town, admittedly involving the more serious offence of using sand paper.

"Everyone is different, every board is different, and the way they deal with certain issues,'' Smith said.

Live stream the Australia v Pakistan T20 & Test Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

Steve Smith copped his punishment – but recognises every ban is different . Photo Lachie Millard

"For me, I copped it on the chin ... it is what it is. I know Nicholas, I've played a bit of cricket with him and he's a talented player and someone with a bright future. I think he'll learn from his mistake and move past it.

"I don't feel hard done by. It was a long time ago now. I've moved past it and I'm focusing on the present. I played with him in the Caribbean league at Barbados. I think he's going to be an exceptional player in one-ball cricket.''

Smith will play his first Test in Australia since the ball tampering affair feeling more in control of his instincts after swallowing the bitter medicine of Cape Town.

"I'm able to I think catch my mind, where that's going and the decisions I'm making are a lot more clear with what I'm trying to do.

"Every decision you make has got an outcome, good bad and ugly, whatever, I'm able to think of how it's going to look before I make that decision a lot of the time.

"Of course, I'll still make mistakes, I'm a human being, we all do. But being able to catch yourself and the way you're thinking is something I've learnt and something I'll continue to work on and continue and get better at.''

Will Pucovski is the young face of Australian cricket’s mental health crisis. Picture: Getty

While Australia is in the midst of a mental health crisis with Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell and Will Pucovski all standing down, Smith feels open communication lines are helping the issue.

"I think that is something that we're getting a lot better at,'' he said.

"Communication with the coach, relevant people who are involved where we can have those honest conversations about how we are tracking.

"It is a pretty hectic schedule nowadays. It's bloody tough to sustain it for long periods of time particularly for the fast bowlers.''