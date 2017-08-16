Smith off on the ride of a lifetime

GIDDY UP: Gin Gin's Peter Smith with his horse Sir Baron. He is off to the National Riding for Disabled Association Australian Championships later this year.

EQUESTRIAN: "Yes I've got arthritis in my neck but it doesn't mean I have to stop living.”

Gin Gin's Peter Smith is letting no one stand in his way of achieving his goals and ambitions.

The equestrian rider is about to embark on a dream, one year in the making.

He is about to represent Queensland at the National Riding for Disabled Association Australian championships from October 4-7.

Smith will compete in Werribee in Victoria.

"I was very pleased, I was always going to do down but I'm now part of a team,” he said.

"It's a dream come true because I've had this dream for a couple of years.

"I've been doing a lot of selling of horse manure to get down there.”

Smith has had to fight to keep his spot.

This time last year he couldn't afford to go and three months ago Smith was told he needed clearance to compete because of his disability and his arthritis.

"In 1989 I had the bottom disk removed from my back which made me disabled,” Smith revealed.

"I was told three months ago I shouldn't be riding and be within 30 metres of a horse.”

"Thankfully I got clearance yesterday (Tuesday) to compete,” he said.

Smith will now compete in two dressage events, a jumping course event and an obstacle course event.

He will also do it on a different horse to Sir Baron who he rides with now.

"I'll just go gentle with the horse I have,” he said.

"I should be able to do it and they won't be give me one horse I can't handle.”

Smith has no expectations for the event but said he was excited about it starting.