LEADER: New club president Janine Smith with a volunteer working group at the Bargara Golf Club. Ian Smallwood, Ron Shipp, Bob Nichols, Ross Hunter, Don McKewen, Frank Miller and Noel McNamara.
Smith creates history as she becomes president

Shane Jones
24th Oct 2018 10:26 AM
GOLF: New Bargara Golf Club president Janine Smith hopes she can still have time to do one thing as she begins her tenure as boss; her gardening.

Smith created history earlier this month, becoming elected as the first women's president as the club.

She was elected unopposed and takes over from Don McKewen who retired from the helm.

"I felt that I could put in and do the president's job,” she told the NewsMail.

"I bring to the table 38 years of business experience.”

Smith said she was proud of becoming a part of history but wanted her appointment to send a message.

"I think it's important that women take on these roles and feel they are capable of doing it,” she said.

"I'm happy that I am the first and there is not too many in Australia.

"I feel a sense of awe because I am the first lady president.”

Smith is already hitting the front foot, tabling major plans for the club in her two-year role.

Her focus is on improving the club house and fixing up Money's Creek Lagoon, which is owned by the club.

"We have a lot of issues with our clubhouse that need a lot of work on,” she said.

"We have put together a development option paper and have had expressions of interest.

"We've signed a confidentiality agreement.

"We have a lot happening in the near future.”

She said the ultimate goal was to make the club one of the best in the state.

"So many golf clubs are struggling, Bargara is not,” she said. "Our position is just so awesome here and there is so much we can do it.

"It would be so good for Bargara as a community to bring more people here and create more jobs.”

For now, Smith is hoping to continue her gardening at the club.

She started doing it after joining the club to play golf, just under four years ago.

"I want to, I'm passionate about the garden,” she said.

"That's my release, I find I can get out there and think. It is my thinking time, even here.

"When you garden, you meet the members and they enjoy having a chat while you are out there, so I'd love to.”

