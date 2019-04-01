SMILES TELL TALE: New club starts its journey

WE'RE HERE: The pride of the new Moore Park Beach Kookaburras, Leo Timms, Chance Hughs, Lucy Timms, Axel Adams, Cadel Johnson and Roxy French.

AUSSIE RULES: The smiles on the children's faces said it all.

The hard work and dedication to form a club was paying off for Moore Park Beach Football Club.

The club made its debut in the AFL Wide Bay competition, with children in under-8 and under-10 playing against Brothers Bulldogs, Bay Power, The Waves and Hervey Bay at Brothers Sports Complex.

No scores were kept, based on rules, with the side aiming to have lots of fun with the game.

"It was fantastic,” U8 coach and club committee member Brett Binstead said.

"Watching the kids run around it was just fantastic, they all had fun, which was the aim of the day,” Binstead said.

The Kookaburras were the idea of Moore Park Beach resident Paul Timms who formed the club with the town's help.

The club has signed more than 20 players so far with Timms, who is coaching U10, impressed with what the players did on the opening day.

"We don't score, but as coaches we take note of how we are going,” he said.

"And certainly by the last game we were on a par with the other teams.

"We've got kids that have never played AFL, or any team sport, so it is huge to see them out there having a go.”

Binstead said the players adapted well from an individual environment to playing as a team.

The only issue for the day was the club had to play in different jerseys.

The club will play in green and gold and as Kookaburras, but wore Moore Park Beach State School jerseys yesterday.

"The jumpers arrive on Wednesday,” Timms said.

"It's been a lot of work to get to this point.”

Timms said it was pleasing to see everyone help them out, including parents and the AFL.

"The most encouraging thing was seeing the parents, who are not AFL parents, screaming on the sidelines getting into the game,” he said.

"The AFL has been outstanding helping us out.

"We've been really happy with the support and the understanding from the other clubs.”

Timms said the club would still look for players for the next few weeks.

Contact Timms or Binstead on 0439 039 801 or 0403 011 488, or attend training on Tuesday at Moore Park Beach.

The teams play Friday night in Bundaberg.