Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jodie O'Rourke with Cody Chamings, 5 on Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Jodie O'Rourke with Cody Chamings, 5 on Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Parenting

Smiles all around for inclusive nippers family

Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CODY Chamings could stay in the water for hours if it wasn't for his mum reminding him it's home time.

The five-year-old was in his first year of Seahorse Nippers, an initiative by Alex Surf Lifesaving Club for disabled kids, and loving it.

Mum, Shana Chamings said it was a much needed asset for the Sunshine Coast.

Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

"Being safe in the water is so important and teaches them life skills," she said,

"Because we live on the beach it's even more crucial and is something inclusive that's so often hard to find."

Co-ordinator Robbie Elphinstone said he started the program five years ago after noticing a gap in the market.

Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Now, about 35 kids with disabilities and their families were a part of the family.

"There was a need in the community that we needed to help out those families," he said.

"Plus they all have a heap of fun out there."

Lachlan having fun with Oscar Hough and Shaun O'Rourke on Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Lachlan having fun with Oscar Hough and Shaun O'Rourke on Alexandra Headland Beach helping children with disabilities Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

The next Seahorse Nippers will be held on February 1.

alex surf club disability seahorse nippers sunshine coast beaches
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gidarjil CEO sees benefit of register for Aboriginal people

        premium_icon Gidarjil CEO sees benefit of register for Aboriginal people

        News “It’s time to stand up and be counted, if you’re Aboriginal, and to tell the world,” says Kerry Blackman.

        • 20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Drought conditions remain at Wallaville

        premium_icon Drought conditions remain at Wallaville

        News WALLAVILLE farmers are still struggling despite rain that fell in Bundaberg over...

        • 20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Meet our new My Kitchen Rules warriors

        premium_icon Meet our new My Kitchen Rules warriors

        News These Bundy-raised sisters aren’t afraid to go up against all-stars.

        • 20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM