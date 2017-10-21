Smiles all around for Bundaberg sergeant

ONE of Bundy's finest has been named the Wide Bay Burnett District Adopt-A-Cop of the Year for her work with a local school.

Senior community crime prevention officer Sue Rewald said Sergeant Meg Owens had been an integral part of the St Luke's Anglican Cchool community for many years.

Mr Rewald said providing educational sessions, case management, advice and contributing to numerous school events.

Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said he was proud of Sgt Owens' achievement.

"Meg has been a valuable resource to teaching staff and parents of the school community,” he said.

"It is great to see her work formally recognised in this way.”

Sgt Owens said a highlight of her time at St Luke's Anglican School was the opportunity to engage with the students about topical issues such as cyberbullying, risky behaviours, drugs and alcohol.