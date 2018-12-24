Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a gas explosion at a Mooloolaba business.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a gas explosion at a Mooloolaba business. Warren Lynam
News

'Smell of gas, big bang': Explosion shatters shop window

Ashley Carter
by
24th Dec 2018 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a Mooloolaba business after reports of a gas explosion through a shopfront window.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters had been called to Venning St, near the Esplanade, about 8.40am, where witnesses reported a "smell of gas and then a big bang".

Witnesses reported smelling gas before hearing a
Witnesses reported smelling gas before hearing a "big bang" at the Mooloolaba shopfront. Warren Lynam

The explosion shattered the glass shopfront window and activated automatic sprinklers. No one was inside the store, the spokesman said.

Firefighters checked the scene and isolated any gas and electricity to the store. A gas examiner was called to the scene but was not required.

The owner of the store was on scene while firefighters ensured the area was safe.

explosion mooloolaba queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SHOPPING: What's open today, tomorrow

    premium_icon SHOPPING: What's open today, tomorrow

    Business LOOKING to grab some last-minute Christmas items?

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after single-vehicle rollover

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after single-vehicle rollover

    Breaking Single-vehicle rollover leaves woman in hospital

    Local Partners