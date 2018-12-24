'Smell of gas, big bang': Explosion shatters shop window

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a gas explosion at a Mooloolaba business.

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a Mooloolaba business after reports of a gas explosion through a shopfront window.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters had been called to Venning St, near the Esplanade, about 8.40am, where witnesses reported a "smell of gas and then a big bang".

The explosion shattered the glass shopfront window and activated automatic sprinklers. No one was inside the store, the spokesman said.

Firefighters checked the scene and isolated any gas and electricity to the store. A gas examiner was called to the scene but was not required.

The owner of the store was on scene while firefighters ensured the area was safe.