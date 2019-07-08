'Smell me, ladies': Notorious pest strikes again

Laszlo Fekete was charged for a second public nuisance offence after he heckled women at Sephora, Sunshine Plaza just days after he was crash tackled by the region's top cop Daren Edwards outside the Maroochydore Court house.

Laszlo Fekete was charged for a second public nuisance offence after he heckled women at Sephora, Sunshine Plaza just days after he was crash tackled by the region's top cop Daren Edwards outside the Maroochydore Court house. Patrick Woods

A SERIAL pest doused himself in fragrances and insisted young female beauty workers "smell me, I smell so nice", just days after he was notoriously crash tackled by the Coast's top cop.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards' textbook manoeuvre slowed down Laszlo Fekete on June 19, as the Hungarian national ran from the enraged father of a woman he had heckled outside court.

Fekete previously pleaded guilty and was convicted of public nuisance in relation to this offence, but was charged with a second public nuisance offence after he targeted Sephora workers at the Sunshine Plaza on June 21 and 22.

TACKLE: Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards cuts down the pest, Laszlo Fekete. 7News Sunshine Coast

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens today told Maroochydore Magistrates Court Fekete had told young female staff, "I love you girls, I want to stay here and party all night with you".

The next day, he returned and covered his body in fragrances then repeatedly insisted a young woman smell him.

Sergeant Stephens said the woman became uncomfortable with his questions, and politely dismissed him without attempting to start a conversation.

"He then approached other young female staff, again saying, 'I smell so nice, you should smell me, I do smell nice'," Sgt Stephens said.

Sophora will open at the Sunshine Plaza on March 28.

"Each time members of the staff felt nervous and concerned because of his repeated behaviour.

"The defendant had re-approached the witness in the same manner, she has again dismissed him and moved away as he was becoming more possessive."

Sgt Stephens told the court Fekete left without purchasing anything, and the manager called police to report his behaviour across the two days.

Fekete denied having spoken to any women when police caught up with him outside the cinema.

"Upon further questioning he confirmed he was in Sephora, again accusing police of persecuting him," Sgt Stephens said.

As Sgt Stephens told the court Fekete was arrested and detained, Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he was lucky not to have been tackled this time.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards has crash tackled a serial pest who was heckling a 19-year-old girl. 7NEWS Sunshine Coast

"I somewhat flippantly said we might see him again," Mr Stjernqvist said, referring to Fekete's previous court appearance on June 20.

Fekete had previously defended his first public nuisance charge, stating his victim was "wearing a mini skirt, so she wants attention for herself".

Fekete failed to appear in court today, but the matter proceeded in his absence.

For his latest public nuisance charge, Fekete was fined $800 and a criminal conviction was recorded.

He was also fined a further $600 for driving an unregistered Honda Jazz the day of the incident.