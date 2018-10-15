SMASH AND SNOOZE: Man backs into parked car, then has a nap

Drunk driver reverses into parked car then has a lie down

A DRUNK driver who reversed into a parked car was so heavily intoxicated that when a random stranger came and took his keys off him he just lay down on the ground on the nearby nature strip.

Maurice Charles Kim, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

On the afternoon of September 25 Kim had been drinking with a friend when he decided to go outside to move his car out of the sun.

"That's when things went wrong,” defence lawyer Gavin James said.

As Kim reversed his car he slammed into a parked car.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court a witness said they saw the man trying to drive away but failed and instead parked across the road.

When police arrived at the scene on Goodwin St, Kim was found lying on the nature strip between a damaged white Holden Commodore and a Ford Laser.

A witness told officers they had taken the man's keys so he wouldn't drive, despite Kim denying to police that he'd driven.

When asked to undertake a saliva test, Kim told police to "get f---ed”.

He was slurring his words and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Because of his refusing, Kim was transported to the Bundaberg Police Station where an analysis was taken.

He blew almost five times the legal limit, recording a .241 per cent blood-alcohol reading.

Mr James said his client could barely remember the events and blamed his attitude toward police on his level of intoxication.

He added that Kim said he went and knocked on the door of the person whose car he hit straight after it happened.

The 61-year-old recorded a similarly high blood-alcohol reading in 2015, when he blew a .231 and was subsequently disqualified for 15 months and fined $1600.

He had like entries in his history in 2009, 2005 and 1993 as well, making this the fifth time he'd appeared before the court for drink driving.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin was told the defendant had since removed his vehicle in an effort to eliminate any temptation to drive.

But when Kim tried to apologise to her for his actions, Ms Merrin told him him it needed to be redirected to police.

He was sentenced to two months and one month imprisonment for the drink driving and fail to supply charges respectively.

Each sentence was wholly suspended for 21 months and he was disqualified from driving for 21 months.