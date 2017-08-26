25°
Smartphone users spend hours a day on mobile

Ashley Clark
| 27th Aug 2017 1:00 PM
TECHNOLOGY TAKEOVER: Are we spending too much time on our phones?
TECHNOLOGY TAKEOVER: Are we spending too much time on our phones?

DO YOU find yourself flicking through Facebook on your phone every few minutes?

Is your mobile glued to your hand wherever you go?

Recent research has found most smartphone users are on their device more and more, spending over three hours a day on their mobile.

The study, conducted by Australia's Biggest Smartphone Survey, also found almost one in five phone users check their device every 15 minutes.

The information isn't new to Bundaberg man Barclay Belfield, who said his smartphone was a staple tool in his job.

"I would probably spend about six hours a day on the phone in between jobs,” he said.

"Most of my phone work is business, contacting customers, doing schedules and appointments, everything that a computer would do I use my phone for.”

"The Facebook application is the most strongest point of our business and that is mostly what we use.”

And according to Telstra, Bundaberg residents, along with the rest of Australia, are becoming savvier than ever when it comes to smartphone use.

"Telstra's Smartphone Index 2016 lists Australia as one of the world's leading smartphone nations with almost nine out of 10 Australians owning a smartphone - just behind South Korea and ahead of the UK and the US,” a Telstra spokesman said.

"First Aussies were smartphone browsers - now our research shows we've become a nation of smartphone streamers with one in four smartphone users watching catch-up TV, on demand TV or live streamed entertainment at least once a week or more.”

But are we becoming too reliant on our smart devices?

Bundaberg man Jim Carter said smartphones were taking over our day to day activities and even affecting how we walk.

"It's a growing epidemic - what's so important that you've got to text when walking across the street?

"It's just another danger that drivers have got to put up with.”

Mr Carter said he had even see people on mobility scooters and bikes looking down at phone screens on the road.

"I just can't understand it,” he said.

Psychology PhD student Bep Uink from Murdoch University said there were many pros and cons about smartphone use.

"Within Australia's Biggest Smartphone Survey, we received lots of comments about how distracting smartphones can be,” she said.

"The survey also revealed positives, for example we had some comments about people carrying their smartphones with them to feel safe, like women who might be walking in the street late at night,” she said.

"Smartphones have also helped people stay connected with one another.”

So whether you love it or hate it, technology advancements are continuing and the smartphone is becoming savvier than ever.

Just last week, Samsung released its Galaxy Note 8 with features including biometric security, fast and wireless charging and a dual camera system, giving users "the ability to do far more with their device.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  device mobile smartphone technology

