SMART TECHNOLOGY: Budget's water meter trial

WASTEWATER: Cr Jason Bartels says the council will spend money on the Kalkie Water Treatment Plant in this year's Budget. Paul Donaldson BUN160317RUB2

FUNDING an $8 million upgrade to the Kalkie Water Treatment Plant underpins an investment of $23.66 million in the region's water and wastewater infrastructure.

Portfolio spokesman Jason Bartels said a need to ensure reliability and meet growing demand required the council to budget significant amounts.

"Growth across the region demands this level of investment," he said.

"As a council we are committed to the delivery of quality water supply and sewerage infrastructure capable of promoting and supporting regional development.

"The Kalkie Water Treatment Plant services a massive slice of the urban and coastal distribution areas."

Cr Bartels said there was a $1.2 million allocation in the budget for a trial of smart water meters.

"Trial sites are being identified across the region as council considers alternatives to replace its ageing water meter fleet," he said.

"It is also pleasing to note that Burnett Heads, Mon Repos, Gin Gin and North Bundaberg will also receive investment in water supply infrastructure in this budget.

"The allocation of $3.6 million to upgrade the Childers Sewerage Treatment Plant will be supported over the next three years, as will substantial investment at Gin Gin, Elliott Heads North and Bargara.

"The proactive manner in which council is assessing its water and sewerage strategy comes off the back of the commissioning this year of the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant, the single largest infrastructure project ever undertaken by council."