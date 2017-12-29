Smart meters to save half a million dollars

TIME TO GO: Cr Wayne Honor with old-style water meters.

A DEGRADING fleet of water meters is one of the reasons Bundaberg Regional Council has decided to trial the use of new smart water meter technology.

Saving money is the other.

Mayor Jack Dempsey is a strong advocate of the smart meters move and supports the initiative to enter into a $350,000 two-year trial.

"The savings to council from a full roll out of smart meters across the region is estimated at just under half a million dollars annually,” Cr Dempsey said.

"That potential saving is reason enough for council to trial this option and make a decision based on results.

"Exploring options for a new approach to water metering is driven by a combination of factors stemming from a need to address an aging water metering system, replace cost prohibitive manual reading and deliver outcomes that benefit users.”

Cr Dempsey said council had an estimated 31,330 traditional water meters and 45%, around 14,000 meters needed replacement.

"A significant number of our meters are unreliable and council, under ideal conditions where finance is not an impediment, should have been involved in an annual program replacing 3100 meters with regularity,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Instead, the replacement rate has been averaging 1800 per year.”

Cr Dempsey said new technologies offered outcomes that provided economic advantages to council and a better service to its customers.

Readings are currently carried out manually by people visiting each property to record usage.

Smart meters provide automatic readings that are transmitted to a central point.

"During the trial period both a manual and digital reading will be recorded from meters within the trial areas,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This will provide the checks and balances to ensure customers can have faith in the digital reading option.

"The cost to undertake this trial is around $350,000 more than we would normally spend each year on replacing aged meters so this trial is very affordable.”

The trial is expected to start in October 2018.