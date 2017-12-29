Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Smart meters to save half a million dollars

TIME TO GO: Cr Wayne Honor with old-style water meters.
TIME TO GO: Cr Wayne Honor with old-style water meters.

A DEGRADING fleet of water meters is one of the reasons Bundaberg Regional Council has decided to trial the use of new smart water meter technology.

Saving money is the other.

Mayor Jack Dempsey is a strong advocate of the smart meters move and supports the initiative to enter into a $350,000 two-year trial.

"The savings to council from a full roll out of smart meters across the region is estimated at just under half a million dollars annually,” Cr Dempsey said.

"That potential saving is reason enough for council to trial this option and make a decision based on results.

"Exploring options for a new approach to water metering is driven by a combination of factors stemming from a need to address an aging water metering system, replace cost prohibitive manual reading and deliver outcomes that benefit users.”

Cr Dempsey said council had an estimated 31,330 traditional water meters and 45%, around 14,000 meters needed replacement.

"A significant number of our meters are unreliable and council, under ideal conditions where finance is not an impediment, should have been involved in an annual program replacing 3100 meters with regularity,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Instead, the replacement rate has been averaging 1800 per year.”

Cr Dempsey said new technologies offered outcomes that provided economic advantages to council and a better service to its customers.

Readings are currently carried out manually by people visiting each property to record usage.

Smart meters provide automatic readings that are transmitted to a central point.

"During the trial period both a manual and digital reading will be recorded from meters within the trial areas,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This will provide the checks and balances to ensure customers can have faith in the digital reading option.

"The cost to undertake this trial is around $350,000 more than we would normally spend each year on replacing aged meters so this trial is very affordable.”

The trial is expected to start in October 2018.

Topics:  bundaberg regional council jack dempsey smart meters water meters wayne honor

Bundaberg News Mail
Don't forget the frail while celebrating this year

Don't forget the frail while celebrating this year

LOCALS are being encouraged to think about elderly neighbours as temperatures soar over summer.

Wildlife attacking on land and in sea

Stephanie, Evie and Andrew McKenzie from Bendigo were among a large crowd at Nielson Park Beach yesterday.

Two snake bites in two days cause some concern

Fuel tank explodes and crash in afternoon chaos

Ambulances were called to the scene.

Chaos across region

Bundy in for a hot, stormy and muggy start to 2018

LOTS OF LIGHNING: There were plenty of bolts hitting the Bundaberg region with the evening storms.

Stormy week ahead for Bundaberg

Local Partners