SUGAR SUGAR: Caneland Cookies owner and mother, Lindsey Mortensen, 30, said the sky is the limit with the cookie designs she can create.
Clever cookie launches delicious new business

Rhylea Millar
by
5th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
ROME wasn't built in a day but Caneland Cookies owner Lindsey Mortensen said icing cookies can be done in 12 hours, if sleep is sacrificed.

When the mother-of-three had trouble finding a cookie supplier for her child's birthday, she took matters and a piping bag into her own hands.

Ms Mortensen said baking cookies turned into an addiction and business from there.

COOKIES FIT FOR A QUEEN: When customers requested cookies designed for a 'drag-queen' themed party, Ms Mortensen from Caneland Cookies didn't disappoint.
Catering for all types of events, the small business owner recently created cookies for a "drag-queen" themed party.

But Ms Mortensen admits baking wasn't always her cup of tea.

"I made cupcakes for a birthday party years ago and I burnt them," she said.

"There are already so many talented cake makers in Bundy, so I'll just do what I do best and stick with cookies."

Averaging three hours sleep, the baker is preparing for Bundy's Pop Mania Markets this Saturday.

To place an order, visit the business Facebook Page at https://bit.ly/2lvMTLs

