28°
News

Smart City barred from accessing key federal funding

Scott Sawyer
| 21st Mar 2017 5:39 PM
Smart City has had a major funding source cut by the Federal Government
Smart City has had a major funding source cut by the Federal Government

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SUNSHINE Coast-based national training college has had a major funding source cut off by the Federal Government amid a string of controversies.

SmartCity Vocational College posted on its Facebook page this afternoon that the Federal Department of Education had notified the college it was no longer able to train students under the VET FEE-HELP government loan scheme effective immediately.

The College, directed by Sunshine Coast businessman Jim Spong, had been at the centre of a number of controversies in the past few months, after its administrative arm SC Admin Pty Ltd went into voluntary liquidation on December 16, last year.

When it went into liquidation hundreds of staff were sacked around the country and were left owed up to $2.6 million in annual leave and other entitlements.

The College shut its doors for about a month before reopening at a reduced number of sites around the country in late-January this year.

The Australian Skills Quality Authority had intended to de-register the college on March 6, but a stay of decision was granted after SmartCity appealed the decision, with the de-registration left pending the outcome of a review by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The Daily previously revealed SmartCity had paid about $9 million in bonuses to shareholders and associated trusts in the 2014-15 financial year, about 18 months before SC Admin Pty Ltd, also directed by Jim Spong, went bust.

The College earned about $80 million in two years from the Federal Government through student loan funding.

This afternoon's Facebook post by SmartCity said the college would continue to provide "training and support for our certificate programs", but it would not offer further training for diploma students who had been studying with VET FEE-HELP financial assistance.

"Despite our best efforts to ensure minimal disruption to our diploma students, this sudden decision means we must cease training immediately," the post reads.

"We have been instructed that ACPET will be communicating options to our students moving forward and working to provide alternative providers to conclude current courses through.

"While many training providers chose to liquidate their companies, when the Government introduced sudden changes, with large cash-flow implications to our industry, SmartCity Vocational College, has been striving to undertake a very difficult restructuring process."

In a further statement to employers and industry partners, Mr Spong said the reason they were no longer able to train students "has nothing to do with the quality of our courses or training, or any compliance issue or poor practice", rather, that it had been due to the college not being given the chance to renew its tuition insurance with ACPET.

Mr Spong said the college's current tuition insurance was valid until March 31, and they had been confident of securing long-term insurance or demonstrating it had sufficient arrangements in place to cover all VET students.

"We would have provided this evidence had we been given the chance to do so before having our funding licence removed, on 21 March 2017," he said.

SmartCity reopened in a reduced capacity on January 26, cutting its number of campuses, but retained a presence in Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maroochydore, North Lakes, Toowoomba, Fairfield, Elizabeth (South Australia), Armadale (Western Australia) and Hobart (Tasmania).

A spokesman for the Federal Department of Education and training said the government wanted to make sure students at Smart City could transfer to another organisation. 

"The department has revoked the VET FEE-HELP approval of Smart City for non-compliance with the Higher Education Support Act 2003. The revocation took effect from 20 March 2017," the spokesman said.

"Smart City was aware of the department's interest in their operations and was given multiple opportunities to address concerns the department had with their operations.

"The Government is first and foremost concerned about ensuring students are supported to transfer to a new provider to complete their course, or receive a refund of the tuition fees for study commenced but not yet completed.

"ASQA has also made a decision to cancel Smart City's RTO registration. Smart City has applied to both the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and Federal Court for review of the cancellation decision. The AAT has granted a stay of ASQA's decision pending the outcome of the review.

"Smart City was given provisional approval for VSL, but was unable to enrol students until tuition assurance was arranged and ASQA issues were resolved. Smart City's revocation as a  VET provider means that it has also been revoked as a transitionally approved VET Student Loans course provider.

"The VET Student Loans program, with its strengthened provider eligibility and compliance provisions, will restore confidence in the VET system. Appropriate compliance action will be taken against those providers who try to take advantage of students.

"Affected staff of closed providers can get assistance through the Department of Employment's Fair Entitlements Guarantee and jobactive network to get new jobs and receive their entitlements.

"In ceasing VET FEE-HELP, and replacing it with VET Student Loans, the Government is providing financial support for genuine students to get the skills they need from quality providers in courses that are aligned to workplace needs; protecting students and taxpayers; and restoring integrity to Australia's VET system and the reputation of quality training providers."

ACPET provides tuition assurance to support students with VET loans (VET FEE-HELP or VET Student Loans) and will support students with their options at this time. They can be contacted at  studentenquiries@acpet.edu.au or on 1800 657 644. Any student affected by a course closure can also contact the Department on 1800 020 108.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  editors picks smart city smart city vocational college

Rain saves farmer money

Rain saves farmer money

LESS than three weeks ago the region was declared in drought, but after widespread rain the heavy toll and cost of irrigating has been temporarily washed away.

Discount store building sells for more than $1m

LOTS OF DOLLARS: The Dollars and Sense building at Childers was sold to a private investor who lives in Wide Bay.

Agent had 55 inquiries from Queensland, NSW and Victoria

VIDEO: Bundaberg teen brawl footage goes viral

TEEN BRAWL: A fight between Bundaberg youths has been filmed and gone viral after it was uploaded on Facebook.

Video footage could haunt victims

Season starts in netball

NETBALL: The Waves Gold player Carly Prossliner looks for a player while Alloways Demi Burgess blocks the pass.

More opportunity for netballers

Local Partners

Launch party to get relay off and racing

WITH more than 1600 mums, dads, aunties, uncles and children diagnosed with cancer in our community each year, it's time to make a difference.

Swarm of bees stirs up a buzz

BUZZING: Beekeeper Peter Mann shows us the bees found in Mundubbera last week.

Bees take over Mundubbera

Get ready to rock your autumn frocks

RACE DAY: Jewel McCotters dress from Hotline Fashion Boutique and fascinator from Shoe Fringe.

Catholic Schools Race Day is back

Five things happening in Bundy: March 18-19

Catholic Schools Race Day

Bunch of five for Bundaberg

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds and the circus with Hugh Jackman

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

Wife Amy rebukes Josh for his inflammatory comments towards Court and Duncan on My Kitchen Rules.

JOSH’S latest outburst cements him as the biggest jerk on MKR.

The long goodbye: Oblivious MAFS groom is finally dumped

Michelle delivers her slow and painful breakup speech to Jesse.

WIFE dumps her unsuspecting husband with a slow and painful speech.

Lesbian Power Ranger makes history

The original Power Rangers

Power Rangers to feature openly gay superhero in industry first

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over 'husband'

Perth twin sisters Sharon and Michelle Marsh fail out over the Snapchat fight in the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

“Don’t get weird about the Nick thing."

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016.

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Qld.

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $398,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

ROOM TO GROW

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $1,900,000 Going...

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

PRICE ALERT! ABSOLUTE STEAL AT JUST $499,000!!

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $499,000

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views...

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

2 STOREY - 2 SHEDS -LARGE INGROUND WATER TANK IN REAR SHED ON 3.3 ACRES (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Submit All...

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minutes drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $425,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Discount store building sells for more than $1m

LOTS OF DOLLARS: The Dollars and Sense building at Childers was sold to a private investor who lives in Wide Bay.

Agent had 55 inquiries from Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!