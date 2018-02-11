Small town resident says nothing to do but smoke pot

BOREDOM BUSTER: Bundaberg District Court heard "there really aren't too many things” to do at Mt Perry.

UNABLE to work and with little to do in the small town of Mt Perry, 38-year-old Lee Adam Geddes spent his days tending to a small garden bed where he grew marijuana.

Appearing in the Bundaberg District Court, Geddes pleaded guilty to producing and possessing more than 500g of the drug between November 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017.

In total he had 1.6kg of marijuana, a combination of the plants and the stockpile he used to self-medicate.

"He had a fair stash there that would have lasted him quite a while,” Judge Brendan Butler said during the sentencing.

"Yes, it's quite an isolated town, there really aren't too many things for him to do,” defence barrister Tom Zwoerner replied.

The court heard Geddes had completed all but one year of an apprenticeship before he became the victim of an assault and was left with a neck injury. He also suffers depression.

But Mr Zwoerner said Geddes was keen to take part in community service.

"I'd like to help out in the community. It makes me feel better about myself. I'd like to work,” Geddes said.

He was sentenced to 180 hours of community service with no conviction recorded.