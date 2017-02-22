Small slices of Bargara set to hit the market

PROGRESS: Operational works for a 30-lot subdivision along Bargara Rd have been lodged with the council.

A 30-LOT subdivision opposite Bargara Central is one step closer after operational works for the development site were lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council.

The unique, small-lot subdivision named Ocean Links Estate was initially approved in August 2015 with 360 to 620sq m blocks, some with direct access to the Bargara Golf Course.

In 2015 the land, located between Bargara Rd and Davidson St, was owned by Bargara resident Bill Hazenberg and he lodged the development application with the belief that there was a market for smaller lot sizes from those looking to downsize.

But Mr Hazneberg said he has since sold the land, with the existing approval in place, to the director of Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes.

Mr Hazneberg said the sale of the land was complete late last year and he was looking forward to seeing someone bring his vision to fruition.

The council's divisional representative Greg Barnes said the fact the land was snapped up by the Kleidon brothers was a sign the site was well-placed.

"It's in a handy spot, right across the road from the shops with close access to the golf course,” he said.

"They'll be smaller townhouses, and for our ageing population, they'll offer low maintenance blocks.”

With the operational works for the site lodged by the new owners just months after the sale, Cr Barnes said he believed it showed a demand for the land.

Cr Barnes said a number of years ago he tipped Bargara, and the entire coastal strip, to boom and at the moment there appeared to be a lot of interest and confidence in the region.

"We want to keep that village feel of Bargara, but we don't want to block people out of investing in the area,” he said.

Cr Barnes said with Bargara sharing in $10.71 million Works for Queensland funding, it would only enhance the area.