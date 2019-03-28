Menu
Mulgildie State School student Bradley Worthington receives his leadership badge from North Burnett Regional Council mayor Rachel Chambers and His Excellency the Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey.
News

Small school spirit on show for special guest

Alex Treacy
by
27th Mar 2019 10:14 AM

FOR MOST if not all students at the combined Monto schools' assembly, this was their first time meeting the Governor of Queensland, but Paul de Jersey confessed it was also a first for him.

"I haven't attended a a school assembly where five schools were all represented before," Mr de Jersey said.

"It's a most charming and enjoyable initiative."

Each school in the Monto cluster, Monto State High School, St Therese's Catholic Primary School and Abercorn, Monto and Mulgildie state schools, gave a short presentation to the Governor, where a theme of small school pride shone through.

Monto State School captains Ainslie Zieth and Hugh Robertson delivered eight facts which proved their school was the best.

"Our school has the best kept grounds in Queensland and this is proven by the fact that we have one frilled-neck lizard living in our garden and a thousand lorikeets visiting us daily," Hugh said.

"We have some of the friendliest staff and this is a fact because they make teaching fun. They join in our lunchtime activities and love a good dress up, but they have limited acting skills," Ainslie added.

Abercorn State School, lacking its older students due to sports trials, sent their Prep to Year 2 students on-stage for a unique performance of Mem Fox's Where is the Green Sheep?

 

Abercorn State School students present their interpretation of Mem Fox's 'Where is the Green Sheep?' to His Excellency the Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey.
"Our students have read (the) book... and they decided they wanted to be the green sheep book themselves," co-principal Rebecca Scholl said.

Each page of the book, which the students read out, was accompanied by a projected picture of a student dressed up as the sleepy sheep, scared sheep or the brave sheep.

Mulgildie State School students also had their leadership badges presented by the Governor.

"This is a great honour for them and something they will be able to share for many years to come," principal Kelly Low said.

abercorn state school governor of queensland monto monto state high school monto state school mulgildie state school paul de jersey st therese's catholic

