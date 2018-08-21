Small Dan Murphy's change has locals in hot debate

Shoppers will have to spend a (refundable) penny to shop with a trolley at Dan Murphy's.

SHOPPERS wanting to stock up on alcohol will now have to use a coin to access a trolley at the Targo St Dan Murphy's store.

Some shoppers have expressed their concern over the move, including NewsMail Facebook liker David Thomson who gave the move a big thumbs down.

"Thumbs down to Dan Murphy's for introducing the pay for a trolley system," he said. "It's a flaming disgrace and downright un-Australian."

Others said it was fair because trolley theft was a real issue.

A spokesperson for parent company Woolworths said the move was designed to help ensure shoppers had access to trolleys.

"We're always looking to make it easier for our customers to shop at Dan Murphy's," the spokesperson said.

"The coin operated trolley service we're introducing at our Targo St store is designed to help ensure our customers have better access to trolleys at all trading times."