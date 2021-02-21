Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Biggenden Charity Campdraft will ride into Teebar next month. Photo Tanya Easterby
The Biggenden Charity Campdraft will ride into Teebar next month. Photo Tanya Easterby
News

Small country town saddling up for campdraft event

Geordi Offord
20th Feb 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The small town of Teebar is getting ready to saddle up as locals prepare to welcome visitors and competitors for the Biggenden Charity Campdraft.

The two-day event will aim to raise funds for LifeFlight, Cancer Council and the Leukaemia Foundation with $16,500 split between the charities last time the event was held in 2019.

Other local community groups including the Biggenden State School, Apex, Cadets and SES also lend their time and receive donations.

A small team of eight hardworking committee members proved you don’t have to go to the big smoke to enjoy the best entertainment.

Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins, bucking bulls and the state’s best horsemen are just some of the highlights of the two-day event that costs no more than $15 to attend.

President Scott Marshall said the whole community had shown its support by helping with sponsorship to attract such a big name artist.

“We are hoping we will get a few people through the gate for the rodeo and to see Travis,” he said.

“Really, even if we give away $2000 or $3000 each to those charities it’s also about bringing the community together and bringing new things into the community for the people around that support us as well.

“As long as we are giving away a little bit of money and helping our community as well, it’s still a win for us.”

The Biggenden Charity Campdraft will be head on March 5 and 6 with Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins to perform live.
The Biggenden Charity Campdraft will be head on March 5 and 6 with Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins to perform live.

The ACA affiliated campdraft kicks off at 6am Saturday March 6 while the NRA rodeo will be held from 10am until 4pm.

Markets stalls and kids amusement rides will be open throughout the day before a calcutta of the postcode riders takes place at 7pm on Saturday night as a precursor to Travis Collins at 8pm.

The campdraft and barrel racing action will then continue on Sunday.

Campdraft nominations are open via www.trybooking.com/BOKEB.

The event will be COVID safe and visitors will need to check in before entering the Teebar Sports Grounds.

Entry tickets are available at www.ticketebo.com.au/biggendencharitycampdraft.

Sponsorship is always welcome.

For more information send an email to biggendencharitydraft@hotmail.com.

More stories

IN PHOTOS: Day out at Dallarnil Rodeo finals

Family of medical workers save man’s life at wedding

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

biggenden biggenden charity campdraft campdraft
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘My heart breaks’: Tributes for pair killed in crash

        Premium Content ‘My heart breaks’: Tributes for pair killed in crash

        News Friends of a man and a woman killed in an horrific crash in the Bundaberg region last week have shared their heartbreak.

        Man faces court for assisting with home break-in

        Premium Content Man faces court for assisting with home break-in

        Crime The court heard a number of items were stolen including a TV, playstation and cash.

        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick...

        One person hospitalised after Goodwood crash

        Premium Content One person hospitalised after Goodwood crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene after 9am.