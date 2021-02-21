Small country town saddling up for campdraft event

The Biggenden Charity Campdraft will ride into Teebar next month. Photo Tanya Easterby

The small town of Teebar is getting ready to saddle up as locals prepare to welcome visitors and competitors for the Biggenden Charity Campdraft.

The two-day event will aim to raise funds for LifeFlight, Cancer Council and the Leukaemia Foundation with $16,500 split between the charities last time the event was held in 2019.

Other local community groups including the Biggenden State School, Apex, Cadets and SES also lend their time and receive donations.

A small team of eight hardworking committee members proved you don’t have to go to the big smoke to enjoy the best entertainment.

Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins, bucking bulls and the state’s best horsemen are just some of the highlights of the two-day event that costs no more than $15 to attend.

President Scott Marshall said the whole community had shown its support by helping with sponsorship to attract such a big name artist.

“We are hoping we will get a few people through the gate for the rodeo and to see Travis,” he said.

“Really, even if we give away $2000 or $3000 each to those charities it’s also about bringing the community together and bringing new things into the community for the people around that support us as well.

“As long as we are giving away a little bit of money and helping our community as well, it’s still a win for us.”

The Biggenden Charity Campdraft will be head on March 5 and 6 with Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins to perform live.

The ACA affiliated campdraft kicks off at 6am Saturday March 6 while the NRA rodeo will be held from 10am until 4pm.

Markets stalls and kids amusement rides will be open throughout the day before a calcutta of the postcode riders takes place at 7pm on Saturday night as a precursor to Travis Collins at 8pm.

The campdraft and barrel racing action will then continue on Sunday.

Campdraft nominations are open via www.trybooking.com/BOKEB.

The event will be COVID safe and visitors will need to check in before entering the Teebar Sports Grounds.

Entry tickets are available at www.ticketebo.com.au/biggendencharitycampdraft.

Sponsorship is always welcome.

For more information send an email to biggendencharitydraft@hotmail.com.

