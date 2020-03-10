Menu
AB Supplies posted on social media that they had plenty of TP left in stock, but by this morning it was all gone.
News

Small businesses selling out of toilet paper

Crystal Jones
by
10th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
TOILET paper is selling out across Bundaberg as soon as it hits the shelves.

As major supermarkets restrict purchases down from four to one packets per customer, smaller local businesses are also feeling the scrunch.

AB Supplies posted yesterday morning that they had boxes of toilet paper for sale but by this morning they'd sold out and said they wouldn't have more until next week.

"Yes, we still have toilet paper with more on the way," their post said.

"Don't have a crap time at your local supermaket and head down to AB Supplies to secure your box of toilet paper today!"

Bundaberg Cleaning Supplies also had an increased demand for toilet paper.

It looks like locals in need will simply have to keep an eagle-eye on shelves or order online or wait for a good Samaritan.

A social media post showed one packet had been placed randomly at a local's door.

toilet paper toilet paper crisis toilet paper frenzy
