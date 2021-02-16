Small businesses discuss big issues as roadshow rolls in to town

Small Business and Employment Minister Di Farmer was in Bundaberg on the 11th stop on her Big Plans for Small Business Roadshow.

Small Business and Employment Minister Di Farmer was in Bundaberg on the 11th stop on her Big Plans for Small Business Roadshow.

Bundaberg business owners have met with the state minister for small business to discuss strategies for covid recovery.

But the LNP are calling for the government to give sole traders more support.

Part of the Big Plans for Small Business Roadshow, Small Business and Employment Minister Di Farmer and local MP Tom Smith met with business owners at the Bundaberg Multiplex.

Ms Farmer also met with Candice Lee and Ruairidh Patterson-Russell from James’ Place and Tomato Backpackers who received funding through a government grant to help them through the impacts of the pandemic.

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith, Candice Lee and Ruairidh Patterson-Russell of Tomato Backpackers and Small Business and Employment Minister Di Farmer.

Mr Patterson-Russell said at the moment business was doing a lot better than last year.

“It’s starting to improve, we’re not quite back to pre-covid levels but definitely on the way up,” he said.

“We’ve been able to build an application for the cafe, upgrade and make live our online ordering website and we also work with a marketing company in Brisbane to help with boosting advertisement.

“It’s been a huge help to increase not only our customer base but tap into certain demographics that wouldn’t usually come to our cafe, so it’s been really beneficial to us.

“I think it’s really changed how we look at the business and operate the business.”

David Maxey-Fisher of Impact Community Services, Mark Vincent of East Coast Apprenticeships and Joey Caruana of the Windmill Cafe Bargara.

Ms Farmer said while Bundaberg was the 11th stop on the roadshow, a lot of the feedback across different regions and sectors was consistent.

“We’re here to talk to small businesses about where they’re at right now in their covid economy and the best way government can support them,” she said.

“It’s been absolutely fascinating to hear what people have to say, as you’d imagine having done 10 of these already we’re getting a very clear idea.

“The two biggest issues are getting skilled workers with the required skills and retaining them and getting workers full stop.

“Businesses are saying to us they want some one-on-one support, covid is kicking up a whole lot of things – different client needs, audience needs and even the cycles of their business are different.”

Jo Charters and Gillian Rimmer.

Ms Farmer said during covid lockdowns the roadshow was about finding out to best focus funds to help businesses post-covid.

“What we’re learning, just hearing straight from the horse's mouth, is just so valuable so we can really tailor that support,” she said.

“We know that what people need now is different to what they needed during the lockdown and I can’t stress enough the more feedback we get from businesses the better our support is going to be.”

Wendy Redshaw and Sharon Peall of Lyons Judge.

Opposition spokesman for Employment, Small Business and Training Brent Mickelberg also met with small business owners in Bundaberg today.

“The message that’s coming through loud and clear is that people are still hurting in the community,” he said.

“We know covid is still having an impact on the community, sole traders make up half of the business in Queensland and they’re not getting the support they need.

“We’d like to see greater support for sole traders.”

Mr Mickelberg also called on the state government to get shovels in the ground so infrastructure projects could inject vitals funds into the economy.

