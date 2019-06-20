Small businesses air hopes for local budget

The crowded Bourbong Street at midday during a weekday.

The crowded Bourbong Street at midday during a weekday. Chris Burns

LOCAL bookstore owner Alastair Elliott does not want to see any funds for upgrading Bourbong Street in the council's budget due for release on Friday.

The revitalisation of the Central Business District is expected to cost $30 million, but in the past the council stated that it would allocate $10 million which would then need to be matched by State and Federal governments.

For now the council is tight-lipped about its budget policies until it is formally adopted, and therefore would not confirm or deny that it had set aside funds for the revitalisation.

Elliott Bookshop's owner supported proposed changes to Quay Street, but not where his business was based.

He did not want to see the flow of customers coming into his store disrupted by construction, and he was certainly many other businesses will not be able to endure the disruption.

There were already enough vacant stores in Bourbong Street.

"It will drive out a lot of small businesses,” Mr Elliott said.

"They (the council) will tear it up, put new footpaths and lighting in.

"Business will suffer, the rent is high in the main street.”

He said that many visitors to Bundaberg were customers, and they praised Bourbong Street.

"I have never heard a bad word against it.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it.”

Alowishus Delicious proprietor Tracey McPhee hoped the new budget will address affordability of rent for small businesses.

This could be done by ensuring landlords had it written in their leases that rates would not be passed onto their tenants.

The council could offer landlords an incentive to discount their rates, she said.

Mrs McPhee said she loved the council offered discounts to building owners who spent money on improving them.

"There are so many gorgeous buildings in town that are sadly neglected,” she said.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said that he would like to see a continuation of the scheme to reduce infrastructure charges for local development.

He would also like it if the council did not increase its rates.

"This will bolster confidence which should stimulate consumer spending,” Mr Morgan said.