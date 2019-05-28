Menu
Sue and John Telford said if a buyer isn't found for Biggenden Newsagency and Gifts by June 30, the business will close for good.
Small business owner's heartache: Shop teeters on the brink

by Alex Treacy
28th May 2019 11:20 AM
MAGGIE Telford is two years old.

She lives in England with her parents Brendan and Alison.

Sue and John Telford, her grandparents, have never met her in person.

"We've still not been able to give her a cuddle,” Mrs Telford said.

This is because the Telfords have been the proprietors of Biggenden Newsagency and Gifts for the past nine years and, being small business owners with no family nearby, they've had to do it all themselves.

"We haven't been able to go away (on a holiday) for more than three days,” Mrs Telford said.

As such, the Telfords missed both their children's weddings in England.

"If you can't have family, what have you got?” Mrs Telford said.

Now, after having the business and their residence on the same block listed for sale for four years, with a "heavy heart”, Mrs Telford said, the couple have drawn a line in the sand.

If a buyer isn't found by June 30, Biggenden Newsgency and Gifts will close for good.

"Unfortunately, we've got to think of us,” Mrs Telford said.

"It's not a decision we take lightly, because we know how much it is going to impact the town to have another empty shop.”

At a listing price of $298,000 plus stock at value, the Telfords have already revised their price down several times.

The adjacent residence was only built five years ago and cost the couple $250,000 to build.

If the Telfords don't achieve a sale, they would have to go back to work.

"It won't be easy, but we have to do what's right for us,” Mrs Telford said.

She said despite their difficulties in selling the business, she and her husband would do it all again.

"We moved from Dalby because we wanted to work together,” Mrs Telford said.

"We renovated a house together and didn't kill each other.

"It's been great.

"I don't think anyone can see into the future.”

