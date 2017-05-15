27°
Small business minister drops in on Bundaberg

Eliza Goetze
| 16th May 2017 5:00 AM
STREET WALK: Local shop owner Kate Marland talks to Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett in the Bundaberg CBD.
STREET WALK: Local shop owner Kate Marland talks to Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett in the Bundaberg CBD. Paul Donaldson BUN150517MIN7

HE'S touring the country spruiking his policies to slash "red and green tape” and yesterday Federal Small Business Minister Michael McCormack took a walk down Bourbong St to meet Bundaberg business owners.

The Riverina MP said he was on a mission to boost jobs by making administration easier for small business owners.

He began the day at the Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce meeting in Bargara before addressing a business forum at Rowers on the River, followed by a stroll down the main street where he stopped in to hear from businesses including Warners Fine Jewellery, Camera House and Alowishus Delicious.

"We're simplifying business activity statements,” he said of the $300 million red tape blitz.

"Previously there were seven categories but from July 1 business owners will only have to fill out three.

"Single touch payroll is another way we've looked at cutting red tape.”

The number of businesses registered in Bundaberg dropped by 1.2% between 2014 and 2016 to 6,537.

Bundaberg local business owners welcomed the visit.

"It was good for him to come through,” Camera House proprietor Scott Allison said.

Mr Allison said politicians like Mr McCormack needed to prioritise new forms of employment, including the decentralisation strategy.

He also felt confidence was returning to the main street following the post-flood slump.

"We're back close to 2010 figures which was one of our good years,” he said.

But Sunday trading was still out of reach, he said.

Bargara businessman Michael Owens said while the Coral Coast meeting was "a little quiet” when it came time for locals to ask questions, he welcomed Mr McCormack's visit.

"He spoke very frankly.”

Topics:  michael mccormack small business small business minister

