Smacking children can traumatise them to the same level as severe violent abuse according to a new study.
Parenting

Smacking trauma akin to severe violent abuse

by Jackie Sinnerton
16th Apr 2021 10:24 AM
Smacking children can traumatise them to the same level as severe violent abuse according to a new study, prompting calls for governments to run public health campaigns against physical punishment.

Scientists from Harvard found that children who had been smacked were more likely to develop mental health issues, anxiety depression behavioural problems and substance abuse.

Smacking by a parent or carer is lawful in Australia and not considered child abuse providing that it's "reasonable".

Leading psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg said the study backed his own experience that smacking was unnecessary but parents who have given "a tap on the leg" shouldn't panic as that was unlikely to cause lifelong damage.

"An anti-smacking information campaign would be a great help to parents in the minefield of discipline. There are much better alternatives to smacking. Smacking doesn't work, when it comes to disciplining, time out and rewarding with praise are far better parental tools," he said.

"I am not an advocate for smacking in any way but this research discovery needs to define exactly what it means by smacking.

"Reasonable parents don't need to be made to feel that they have ruined their child for life if they have given them a tap on the back of the leg. I would imagine the study involves severe and unreasonable chastisement."

In Australia the practice of smacking is dying out but in 2019 a national survey showed that 47 per cent of Australians believe it's acceptable, compared to 38 per cent who oppose smacking.

More recent US studies show that almost half of parents have reported spanking their children in the past year and one-third in the past week.

"It's important to consider that corporal punishment does not impact every child the same way and children can be resilient if exposed to potential adversities. But the important message is that corporal punishment is a risk that can increase potential problems for children's development, and following a precautionary principle, parents and policymakers should work toward trying to reduce its prevalence," Jorge Cuartas, first author of the study, published in the journal Child Development, said.

In Queensland The Criminal Code Act 1899 states that its lawful for a parent to "use, by way of correction, discipline, management or control, toward a child or pupil, under the person's care, such force that is reasonable under the circumstances.

 

 

 

 

 

 

