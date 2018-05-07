'Slow' speedsters rack up $3m in fines

NOT WORTH IT: An RACQ spokeswoman says such speeding is a vain attempt to save a few seconds.

MORE THAN $3 million in fines were issued to Central Region drivers going less than 13km over the speed limit in 12 months.

According to RACQ, 60,349 non-camera speeding fines were handed out to residents in the Wide Bay Burnett, Capricornia, Mackay and Sunshine Coast police districts (all in the Central Region).

A spokeswoman said of the drivers fined between November 2016 and October 2017, 21,146 people were caught doing less than 13km over the speed limit.

"That's what we constitute as 'going a bit over',” the spokeswoman told the NewsMail.

She said the more than 60,000 fines were issued by police "on the ground”, using lidar devices or by following speeding cars.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads figures revealed 897,115 Queensland drivers were caught speeding in 12 months, with almost 600,000 fined for low range speeding.

Sixty-six per cent (591,282) went to drivers doing 13 km/h or less over the speed limit.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said RACQ was shocked so many drivers were risking their lives in the vain attempt to save a few seconds on their journey.

"It's a waste of money frankly, and it does little to get you to your destination any quicker,” Ms Smith said.

"Most of those speedsters were caught by mobile speed cameras, proving police are out in force, and will catch anyone flouting the law.

"You risk not just a $168 fine and one demerit point, you could cause a serious crash.”

Ms Smith reminded drivers who believed low- range speeding was harmless that roads had limits for a reason.

"Speed zones are set after taking into consideration factors like road and traffic conditions and crash history,” she said.

"In a split second, the situation on the road can change, and speeding, even just a little bit, reduces the driver's ability to safely react in time.

"We're urging drivers to pay close attention to their speed before putting pedal to the metal.”