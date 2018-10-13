Slow recovery for young rider

DIG DEEP: A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lauren Grocott after a horse accident.

IT'S every parents' worst nightmare.

Coffs Coast local Lauren Grocott, at only 13-years-old, was last week airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after falling off her horse at Dorrigo.

On Monday, news came from the family saying she opened both eyes and spoke softly. A promising start for the young girl.

The community have come together in the aftermath of the accident and a GoFundMe page has been created to support Lauren and her family with medical and rehabilitation costs.

"Lauren is a keen horse enthusiast and a brilliant little rider who loves to be with her horse and had just spent a week at a pony club camp with her mum and her horsie friends from the area," GoFundMe page creator April Harris wrote.

"The accident has left Lauren in the critical care unit at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"She is a determined and strong young girl who is fighting hard."

The page started on Saturday, October 6 and in only three days raised more than $12,000.

Horseland Coffs Harbour has jumped behind the fundraiser and will hold a raffle from Monday until December 22 with a hamper prize pack up for grabs.

