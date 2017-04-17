SLOW GOING: Major traffic delays along Bruce Hwy

BLOCKED: Traffic is moving slowly on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs.

DRIVERS heading home after spending Easter in Bundaberg are being warned to expect major delays.

The Bruce Hwy is heavily congested at Tiaro, south of Maryborough, and between Sippy Downs and Caboolture on the Sunshine Coast.

Vehicles are stopped and queuing at several locations.

Earlier today a police spokeswoman said traffic on the highway through Childers was picking up but there were no delays.

No such luck further south.

CAR PARK: Drivers say the situation at Tiaro is getting worse.

Drivers at Tiaro are reporting long delays, with cars bumper to bumper for kilometres leading out of town, and say the situation is getting worse.

South-bound traffic on the Bruce Hwy is backed up from Forest Glen through Palmview and Bells Creek to Beerburrum, Caboolture and beyond.

The Sunshine Mwy is also heavily congested.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is urging drivers heading south to show patience between Tanawha and the Glass House Mountains.