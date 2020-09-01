Slow down, animals around: Peak collision season is here

Animals are more likely to get hit by cars during spring, according to RACQ insurance data.

Animals are more likely to get hit by cars during spring, according to RACQ insurance data.

IT IS time to start looking out for animals, even more than usual.

September is a peak time for collisions on our roads with wild animals.

The RACQ and animal advocates The Rescue Collective have joined forces to raise awareness at this time of year.

More than 1300 crashes involving animals were recorded during the month of September in the past three years, according to RACQ insurance data.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said with border restrictions in place, many holidaymakers continued to opt for a Queensland road trip, which was great for the economy, but could be dangerous for wildlife.

"We're right in the middle of the peak time for animal collisions, with our data showing June through to October are the worst months for these crashes," Ms Ross said.

"In the past three years, this period saw RACQ members involved in more than 6,500 collisions with animals."

The Rescue Collective Director Nicole Blums said there had been an earlier than normal start to animal trauma season this year.

"Not only are we seeing animals being killed, but breeding season's also underway so they're on the move looking for food - that often means danger near roads," Ms Blums said.

"We're calling on motorists to slow down and take care. If you do hit an animal and it survives, please stop and call your local wildlife rescue service to see if they can keep it alive or can be there to rescue any orphans."

Ms Ross said there were several things drivers could do to avoid a collision with wildlife.

"The data speaks for itself - if you're driving at dawn or dusk, you're more likely to have a crash with an animal because that's when they're feeding on the roadside. Avoid these times if you can, make sure you always stick to the speed limit, and stay aware of what's ahead."

RACQ insurance claims data revealed 12,798 claims for collisions with animals in the three-year period from July 1, 2017.

If you encounter injured wildlife in the Bundaberg region, there's help at hand.

The Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteer Association can be contacted on 4159 6431 or 0439 502 228.