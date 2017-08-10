Slow burn: years of planning go into fire

TEAM EFFORT: Queensland Fire Emergency Service and Queensland Parks and Wildlife have come together to do a reduction burn which has been in the planning for years.

YEARS of planning, between two agencies, went into a hazard reduction burn north of Bundaberg.

Everything had to be perfect before a drip torch could set a 1350ha Miara property a lit.

From the wind speed and direction to the moisture in the soil, not one thing could be out of place in order to pull off a successful burn.

Six Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews, seven Queensland Rural Fire Service crews and an incident control management team were on site yesterday at the conservation burn.

Bundaberg Rural Fire Service area director Bruce Thompson was at the scene where he said flames were up to 20m high and fire crews were still lighting areas.

"You have to plan these large burns for the right time of year,” he said.

"The country gets dry and there needs to be the right amount of moisture around, especially in the soil.”

He said there was a condition known as stoving which a tree root could burn under the ground and a fire turn up 30-40m away from the control centre.

So everything had to be monitored for days to come.

Mr Thompson asked residents to stay away from the area as the fire would progress in the next few days.

"Be mindful, smoke will be around for a week or so and can be seen from Bundaberg,” he said.

"People are advised to drive slowly if smoke is around.

"Slow down as there may be firemen or kangaroos and pigs on the road, who knows what the smoke is hiding.”