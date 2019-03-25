Sloppy jobseekers told to lift their game

GAINSITE PLUMBING AND GAS: Gainsite Plumbing and Gas staff, from left, Kimberley Bugeja, Jodie Harris, Ella Baulch and Lauren Webster with owner Helen Robinson, who has given a brutal appraisal of some job seekers.

GAINSITE PLUMBING AND GAS: Gainsite Plumbing and Gas staff, from left, Kimberley Bugeja, Jodie Harris, Ella Baulch and Lauren Webster with owner Helen Robinson, who has given a brutal appraisal of some job seekers. Mike Knott BUN220319GAI1

A BUNDABERG employer says job seekers need to lift their game, and if they really wanted to work they could.

Gainsite Plumbing and Gas owner Helen Robinson had 221 job applications for an administration role that was advertised on seek.com.au recently, but says only about 30 applicants read the full description and details of the ad.

Mrs Robinson has been in business for 20 years and said she was "disgusted” many of the resumes and cover letters didn't have simple grammar such as a capital letter for the applicant's name.

"Seriously, if you apply for a job in administration you should know you need a capital letter for your name,” she said.

"This really gets on my nerves.”

The Seek advertisement required job seekers to phone Gainsite in order to apply, but only 32 made the phone call.

Mrs Robinson said the job was firstly given to a woman with a uni degree in marketing, but after one day she didn't return, saying it wasn't what she thought it would be.

Mrs Robinson says if she became unemployed it would take her less than a week to secure a new job.

"Within a week I'd have employment,” she said.

"Because I would put in the hard yards and be persistent.

"I'd show I am keen and keep going back and approach as many businesses as I could.”

The boss of 20 employees, Mrs Robinson said attitude and determination were the two most important attributes to have.

"Employers can train people if they are the right fit,” she said.

"In the end the advertised job was given to a young lady, Ella, who had just walked in off the street and showed she was willing to learn and keen to work.”

Mrs Robinson, a mother herself, said some parents put too much pressure on children, "pushing for greater education”, and there was no encouragement for less glamorous careers such as retail.

"When I first started working I took anything I could. I worked picking tomatoes,” she said.

"The younger generation needs to get out in the community, do volunteer work and put it on their resume - it all helps. "Distinguish yourself from those who don't want to work.”

Mrs Robinson said it was a harsh and brutal truth unemployed people of Bundy needed to hear.

"My message is if you really want the job keep going back,” she said.

"Start off casual or part-time at first and if you are good at it you'll get noticed and go further.

"And when applying for a job make sure you read the advertisement and put your best foot forward.”