SNAKES AND COPPERS: Andrew Buckley with the eastern brown snake at Gin Gin station.
Slippery character turns up at cop station

Emma Reid
21st Feb 2019 6:43 PM
ANSWERING the phone and hearing police on the other end had local snake catcher, Andrew Buckley, a little concerned at first.

Mr Buckley was worried he may have done something wrong, but to his relief and the relief of the Gin Gin police officers he was called to remove a snake.

"The call gave me a heart attack at first when they said it was Gin Gin police,” Mr Buckley said.

"I was relieved to hear the police just needed my help.”

He said a male officers nearly stepped on the brown snake as it made it's way into the Gin Gin Police Station's garage.

It slithered passed and police was able to have the snake surrounded in the stations toilet.

"He was terrified of snakes and it was actually the female officer who was able to give me a better description,” Mr Buckley said.

"It quickly sought shelter in the toilets, after a little game of hide and seek around a filing cabinet, I was able to catch it and show the two officers.

"Who were amazed at how I was able to hold it and it was being so calm and not what they expected.”

Mr Buckley operates in a 60km radius around his home at Dallarnil.

Mr Buckley can be contacted on 0456 934 578.

Bundaberg News Mail

