She was awarded $480,000 but both sides had issues with the decision.
News

Slippery case: Court showered with info after $480k order

John Weekes
by
11th Apr 2018 5:45 AM

FLOOR coverings in an en-suite will be for judges to appraise after the latest installation in a worker's compensation case.

Jillian Wallace said she suffered ongoing symptoms after slipping when showering a Chelsea Nursing Home resident in 2008.

Last year Judge David Reid at Brisbane District Court ordered Wallace be paid $480,784.

But lawyers for both sides were at Queensland Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Ms Wallace appealed on damages and Ms Wallace's former employer RSL Care appealed on liability.

The court heard discussions about the quality of floor coverings at the Maryborough nursing home.

The presence of any lubricant such as soap, and slip resistance of flooring were discussed.

The appeal court reserved its decision. -NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

