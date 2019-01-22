Menu
MAKE A SPLASH: Construction is well and truly underway on the second water play area at Norville Pool with the water slide in place. An artist impression (inset) shows what the completed project will look like.
MAKE A SPLASH: Construction is well and truly underway on the second water play area at Norville Pool with the water slide in place. An artist impression (inset) shows what the completed project will look like. Contributed
Sliding into a new era for Norville Pool

Carolyn Booth
22nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM

THE water slide is in and it won't be long before the second water play facility at Norville Pool opens with a splash.

The second stage, follows the opening of the 0-7 years area last month, and will see the perimeter of the pool precinct extended by 1800 sq m to accommodate the 8-16 years play area.

Despite the work being carried out during the school holidays there's been minimal disruption to pool users due to the location of the play area and the nature of the work.

The council's divisional representative Ross Sommerfeld said he was excited to see work underway on the water play facilities, which once fiunished would be a great asset for not only the local community but visitors to the region.

"During construction the contractor will make every effort to retain as many trees as possible to ensure we maintain the lovely, shady surrounds of the pool,” he said.

"An additional shade sail will also be installed over a section of the 8-16 years play area.”

This project has been supported by the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program.

