Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It was a rough start to the morning when a resident was woken at 2am by a stranger.
It was a rough start to the morning when a resident was woken at 2am by a stranger. Ivan Obolensky/Pexels
Crime

Sleeping resident wakes to intruder

Zizi Averill
by
8th Mar 2019 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SLADE Point resident had a nasty surprise when they woke suddenly at 2am Friday to find a torch-wielding stranger in their home.

The startled Swan Street resident began to yell at the intruder, who quickly fled.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith confirmed the "resident verbally challenged the intruder who quickly left the area on foot".

Police said the burglar appeared to have gained entry to the home through a kitchen fly screen that was damaged, after unsuccessfully trying to force open the front door.

They had searched two rooms, allegedly grabbing some cash, keys and tobacco before stumbling on the sleeping resident.

Anyone who has information linked to the incident should contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900470428

More Stories

mackay crime mackay crime prevention unit queensland police service senior constable steve smith slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Hoons keeping you up at night? Here's what to do

    premium_icon Hoons keeping you up at night? Here's what to do

    Crime BUNDABERG police are reminding locals of the best course of action.

    Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #50 to #41

    premium_icon Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #50 to #41

    Business Who is most influential people in Bundaberg?

    Missing man 'often stays at isolated bush camps'

    Missing man 'often stays at isolated bush camps'

    News Police ask for help about man last seen in January

    High pressure system brings rain to Bundy

    premium_icon High pressure system brings rain to Bundy

    News How the weather is looking for the rest of the day and weekend.