Slasher: lock me up and throw away the key

A ROCKHAMPTON prisoner who stabbed a woman on the street and slashed a Bargara man's throat in jail has begged a court to keep him behind bars for life.

Sean Stephen Hatten was jailed indefinitely in 2008 for attempting to murder schoolteacher Louise Hendriksen.

He stabbed her 13 times with a penknife in Seven Hills in Brisbane's east.

Hatten is also serving a separate 13-year sentence for using a prison-issued razor to cut a fellow inmate's throat in 2011.

When he was sentenced in Brisbane District Court he said he cut Bargara man Adrian William Podesta's throat because he was "having a bad day". Podesta was left with a 12cm cut and needed stitches.

Hatten's case is regularly reviewed in the Brisbane Supreme Court to determine whether the indefinite detention should continue.

In a review on Friday, Hatten told the court he does not want to get out of jail and does not want his release reviewed.

"I want to stay in jail and stop coming into court every two years," he said.

"I've got a lot of issues going on in my head. I think a life sentence would be the best for me."

He said he was a danger to the wider community and had no intention of applying for parole.

But Justice John Byrne said changing Hatten's sentence to a life sentence was not something he was able to legally do.

Justice Byrne said psychiatric evidence showed Hatten had mental health problems that "may never be cured".

But Justice Byrne said although there was some signs that Hatten was making progress towards being released from maximum security, they "should not be overstated".

Friday's hearing was the third time the case has been reviewed.

The indefinite detention order was continued and Hatten will remain behind bars.

