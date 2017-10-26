News

Slasher finds mum's drug lab in the long grass

Ross Irby
by

FINGERPRINTS found on discarded drug lab gear stumbled on in long grass by a Bundaberg council mower slasher led police to local mum Megan McCabe.

McCabe, 43, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to the two drug related charges of possession of anything for use in the commission of a crime; and unlawfully possess a relevant substance or thing.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the objects had been found on July 18 and included a distillation head, glassware and gas canisters.

He said Bundaberg police were alerted by a council worker who, when slashing long grass, dislodged the property.

A canvas bag held a plastic storage box and a police drug team identified the gear as being similar to a drug lab.

Specialist police examined it and fingerprints were identified as McCabe's.

Snr Cnst Blunt said two home-made condensers made from PVC and stainless steel were found and used to cool the product.

A brown tinge found on the bottom was remnants of methamphetamine. Two camp stoves, hydrochloric acid and hydrogen peroxide were also found.

There was no lawful reason to possess the products.

Snr Cnst Blunt said McCabe, when contacted by police in August, declined to be interviewed. She also had prior drug offences in 2012, 2014, and 2015.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said McCabe was a single mother with three children and on a Centrelink pension.

"She accepts the relevant items are hers. She has handled the items at one point so has pleaded guilty,” he said.

"She does have a drug history.”

McCabe was fined $900, the fine sent to SPER.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
