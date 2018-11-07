SLASHED: Govt cuts speed limit for Bundy North students

Installation of new school zone on Mount Perry Rd on way

BUNDABERG North students will soon enjoy a safer journey to and from school with the installation of a new school zone on Mount Perry Rd.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the school zone would operate with a reduced speed limit of 40kmh between 7.30am-9am and 2.30pm-4pm on school days.

"The pedestrian crossing that's there now provides students with an opportunity to safely cross Mount Perry Road in a controlled environment,” Mr Bailey said.

"The new school zone will further protect safety by slowing motorists down during the busy morning and afternoon peak periods.

"The reduced speed limit will also support motorists turning into and out of Barber St and the Bundaberg North State School carpark.

"We expect the new school zone will be operational for the first term next year.”

Mr Bailey said the decision to introduce the change was supported by the Queensland Police Service and Bundaberg Regional Council.

"There is already a well-used crossing point near the school on Mount Perry Road and there have been no reported pedestrian-related crashes, so ordinarily this location wouldn't warrant this type of treatment,” he said.

"However, we have acknowledged the vulnerability of pedestrians and bike riders when negotiating heavy traffic so have decided to act.”

Mr Bailey said he had also asked his department to assess whether the new school zone would benefit from flashing school zone signs as part of future programs.

"Schools are selected to be part of the Flashing School Zone Signs program on a priority basis to ensure high-risk traffic areas are addressed first,” he said.

"A rigorous assessment process is applied to prioritise locations involving reviewing crash history, vehicle and pedestrian traffic, speed limits and visibility problems.”