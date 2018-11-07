Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Installation of new school zone on Mount Perry Rd on way
Installation of new school zone on Mount Perry Rd on way
Politics

SLASHED: Govt cuts speed limit for Bundy North students

7th Nov 2018 3:22 PM

BUNDABERG North students will soon enjoy a safer journey to and from school with the installation of a new school zone on Mount Perry Rd.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the school zone would operate with a reduced speed limit of 40kmh between 7.30am-9am and 2.30pm-4pm on school days.

"The pedestrian crossing that's there now provides students with an opportunity to safely cross Mount Perry Road in a controlled environment,” Mr Bailey said.

"The new school zone will further protect safety by slowing motorists down during the busy morning and afternoon peak periods.

"The reduced speed limit will also support motorists turning into and out of Barber St and the Bundaberg North State School carpark.

"We expect the new school zone will be operational for the first term next year.”

Mr Bailey said the decision to introduce the change was supported by the Queensland Police Service and Bundaberg Regional Council.

"There is already a well-used crossing point near the school on Mount Perry Road and there have been no reported pedestrian-related crashes, so ordinarily this location wouldn't warrant this type of treatment,” he said.

"However, we have acknowledged the vulnerability of pedestrians and bike riders when negotiating heavy traffic so have decided to act.”

Mr Bailey said he had also asked his department to assess whether the new school zone would benefit from flashing school zone signs as part of future programs.

"Schools are selected to be part of the Flashing School Zone Signs program on a priority basis to ensure high-risk traffic areas are addressed first,” he said.

"A rigorous assessment process is applied to prioritise locations involving reviewing crash history, vehicle and pedestrian traffic, speed limits and visibility problems.”

bundaberg north state school safety school zone speed limit state government
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    GOOD DEED PUNISHED: Man sucker punches bloke keeping peace

    premium_icon GOOD DEED PUNISHED: Man sucker punches bloke keeping peace

    Crime A MAN trying to break up a fight between two drunk men had his good intentions bashed out of him when multiple blows to the face left him needing x rays.

    • 7th Nov 2018 3:38 PM
    'ARE YOU SERIOUS?' Disrespectful man schooled in court

    premium_icon 'ARE YOU SERIOUS?' Disrespectful man schooled in court

    Crime Man schooled in court etiquette after bringing attitude to bar table

    REVEALED: What Bundy thinks of Trump

    premium_icon REVEALED: What Bundy thinks of Trump

    Politics Would you vote for Donald Trump?

    'LESSER OF 2 EVILS': Mum sells son weed to curb ice use

    premium_icon 'LESSER OF 2 EVILS': Mum sells son weed to curb ice use

    Crime Court hears she chose the 'lesser of two evils'

    Local Partners