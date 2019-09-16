Sky's no limit for Bundaberg's own flight angel

BUNDABERG woman Yvette Jenkins has almost seen it all as a Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) flight nurse.

During her 13 years she's faced serious scenarios in country Queensland.

She's retrieved patients thrown off their horse or motorbike, has delivered a baby mid-flight and kept a person alive as they've suffered a heart attack during turbulence.

Yvette Jenkins. Contributed

Yvette's training has meant she has been ready for anything. And thanks to QSuper, the 65 Flight Nurses in Queensland will be supported to maintain the skills required to save lives in the sky.

Yvette, a mum of four, was working as a nurse on Thursday Island in 2007 when she decided she'd join the RFDS after 25 years of nursing.

She began her new role and training in her hometown of Bundaberg, and over the years has loved her job because of its variety and ability to support people in country Queensland.

A memorable retrieval took place a few years ago when Yvette and her crew were transporting a seriously ill man to hospital during severe turbulence.

"When I was looking at the monitor, it was showing his heart rate reducing down from 90 to 40. I was thinking maybe the probe wasn't on right because he was trying to lift himself up and move," Yvette said.

Yvette got permission from the pilot to unbuckle, before tending to the man. While 75 per cent of RFDS flights are nurse-only, on this one Yvette was working with a doctor and turned to him to say: "he's going grey," before the man arrested and flatlined.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Yvette and her crew delivered the man to hospital safely.

Yvette has always been amazed at the courage the "people from the outback" show, even during pain.

"I always think they're inspiring. They're tough out west, they're not used to all the fancy stuff - they're just real hard workers out in the community," she said.

Yvette Jenkins. Contributed

Yvette said the healthcare providers on the ground inspired her.

One night shift in her first year with the RFDS will stay with her forever.

"A nurse on the ground said seeing the RFDS plane was like a "shining light"," Yvette said.

"She could see the lights coming off our aircraft into the town and it was like a shining star. I thought this is what it's all about. This is what I really love to do - I love to support these people."

RFDS Queensland Section CEO Meredith Staib said QSuper's support would enable RFDS to continue to deliver its vital services to those who need it most, from Brisbane to Cairns and west to Mount Isa.

"QSuper's investment in our flight nurse training and their continued professional development is paramount to the continued success of our organisation," Ms Staib said.

QSuper CEO Michael Pennisi said partnering with the RFDS in Queensland was all about creating long-term benefits for the community.

"By investing in essential training of RFDS flight nurses throughout our state, we are helping to ensure they can continue to provide emergency and primary health care services for our members, and all Queenslanders," he said.

"With the mutual goal of improving the wellbeing of people living throughout Queensland, together, we are in it for the long haul."

For more information visit www.qsuper.qld.gov.au or www.flyingdoctor.org.au/qld.