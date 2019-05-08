Skydive adventure ends in proposal as family watches on

FAMILY MATTERS: Dean waits with Natasha's children Abigal and Samuel, as Natasha skydives to the drop zone. .

NATASHA Ten-Bohmer was quite literally flying when her partner, Dean Williams, proposed to her.

The Rockhampton woman was on a skydive with Skydive Capricorn as part of her 31st birthday present from Dean.

She took off at Hedlow Creek and landed at Farnborough Beach, at Meikleville Hill.

Natasha lands with Skydive Capricorn instructor Lloyd Cofield. Contributed

Retelling the experience, Natasha said they were flying towards the drop zone when the instructor laughed and asked her what was over there.

She couldn't tell and they continued to fly in that direction until a massive white and pink sign with the words "Tash marry me" came into view and Natasha screamed "are you serious?".

Attached to her instructor when they hit the ground, Natasha ran straight over to a waiting Dean and he got down on one knee.

Even more touching, Dean had organised for some family and friends to be there, including her children, Abigail, 9, and Samuel, 7.

"It was really special - it made it that bit special having everyone there," Tash said.

But it didn't all go off without a hitch. The skydive had been planned for Saturday afternoon but was postponed to Sunday because of rain.

This worked out well, however, because Sunday turned out to be a lovely clear morning with not a cloud in sight.

But Natasha almost didn't jump. She was fine on the plane ride but the minute the door opened, she froze and had to be pushed.

Dean gets on knee to propose to Natasha at Farnborough Beach . Contributed

Once in the air, she said, it was stunning and the "water looked like marble".

Natasha had an idea a proposal would be coming from Dean, after almost three years together, but she hadn't considered it would come during her skydive.

The happy couple, Natasha Ten-Bohmer and Dean Williams, after Dean's romantic proposal. Contributed

"A lot of things make sense now," she said, adding that Dean had wanted it be special and something that was a first-time experience.