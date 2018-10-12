Sky-rocketing petrol prices lead to tank siphoning

WITH fuel prices sky- rocketing, some central Queensland residents are taking extreme measures to fill their car at the expense of others.

As some fuel outlets charging up to $1.62 for a litre of unleaded petrol, there have been reports of fuel siphoning across the Beef Capital.

After the RACQ's revealed many regional Queensland towns and cities had this week recorded the highest petrol prices ever seen, several Rockhampton and Gracemere residents took to social media to report thieves siphoning fuel from cars at night.

One Koongal woman posted on a local crime-watch page that she believed her fuel had been stolen.

"Just noticed yesterday (Wednesday) my fuel caps out of alignment and there's a paint chip beside it so someone has flogged my fuel," she wrote.

Just minutes after her post, there were multiple accounts of similar incidents in Rockhampton and Gracemere.

One Gracemere woman wrote: "We had this happen a few weeks ago ... they wrecked our lockable fuel door to get in .. .police said nothing they can do about it."

Another Koongal woman posted: "We also live in Koongal and my father had his fuel cap tampered with a couple of weeks ago."

A business owner said similar incidents had been happening in Berserker for at least a month.

"I have had numerous customers over the month come and state that their fuel was stolen overnight," she wrote.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said drivers in Emerald, Gladstone, Goondiwindi, Hervey Bay, Mackay, Mount Isa, Rockhampton and Townsville had felt hip pocket pain as prices reached 160 cents per litre.

"Records have tumbled in these regional towns and motorists are left feeling the squeeze," Ms Ross said.

"While the rising global oil price and softening Aussie dollar is largely to blame for these prices, some servos are charging above what we think is fair.

"It might not seem like much of a saving but choosing the cheaper retailers will send a strong message to the others to compete for your business."

Ms Ross also hit out at the petrol thieves targeting Rocky motorists.

"No matter how much fuel costs, illegally siphoning petrol is not on," she said.

"It's a criminal activity and there is no excuse for it."

A Queensland Police spokesman encouraged complainants to report the incidents so action could be taken

"Police have not yet received any reports of this nature," he said. "We encourage any member of the public who has been a victim of this type of offence to make a report via PoliceLink on 131 444."