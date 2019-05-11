Sky high eyes are watching

AIR SUPPORT: Surf Life Saving Queenslands Julie Davis and Benjamin Davis with the new drone which will be operational in the Bundaberg region.

AIR SUPPORT: Surf Life Saving Queenslands Julie Davis and Benjamin Davis with the new drone which will be operational in the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott BUN100519DRONE3

EYES in the sky will keep swimmers at the region's beaches safe as part of the first national roll out of lifesaving drones thanks to a partnership between Westpac and Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA).

Two new Westpac life saver rescue drones have been deployed to help patrol Wide Bay Capricorn beaches this week, providing additional support for lifesavers and lifeguards patrolling Elliot Heads, Bargara and Moore Park beaches.

Equipping lifeguards and lifesavers with accurate aerial vision and surveillance technology, the Westpac life saver rescue drones can be rapidly deployed, relay vision with pinpoint accuracy to spot rips and distressed swimmers, monitor marine life such as sharks and crocodiles, and have the potential in the future to drop buoyancy devices to assist swimmers until help arrives.

Trained lifeguards and lifesavers across the state will have charge of 51 Westpac life saver rescue drones throughout the year.

SLSQ lifesaving services coordinator Julie Davis said lifeguards and lifesavers perform an incredible job monitoring patrolled beaches along Queensland's coastline, but the drones would add another level of protection,

"The new drones will enable us to keep watch over, and help protect more people than ever before,” she said.

"We are excited to explore innovative ways to employ technology, such as drones, to offer more protection to beachgoers.”

Westpac's regional general manager for Sunshine Coast and Fraser Coast, Sharyn Rice, said Westpac was proud to support the evolution of search and rescue services in the local community.

"The Westpac life saver rescue drone program is another way we're helping local communities and supporting our surf lifesavers who work hard to keep our beaches safe during the busy patrol period,” she said.

"Australian families can now enjoy their time at the beach knowing this innovative technology will help spot rips, distressed swimmers and potential hazards in the water.”

With over 2,800 rescues and 701,000 preventative actions undertaken by SLSQ in the 2017/18 season, the drone program will enhance SLSQ's capacity to provide rescue services at more locations along the coastline.