SKY HIGH: Bundy firefighters climb 13-metre tree to save boy

The young boy had to be rescued after climbing a massive tree.

The young boy had to be rescued after climbing a massive tree.

IT WAS a dizzying height only the bravest of the brave would attempt, but for one brave young boy it was a slightly too adventurous adventure.

This afternoon, the young guy found himself up a massive tree at Moore Park, 13 metres up.

"Vertical rescue technicians devised a plan to access the boy and return him to safe ground," a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said online.

🌲SCARED OF HEIGHTS? LOOK AWAY!🌲



A tall order for Bundaberg FRS firefighters on Monday afternoon who responded to a boy in need of assistance 13 metres up a tree at Moore Park. Vertical Rescue Technicians devised a plan to access the boy & return him to safe ground. pic.twitter.com/uB0bHaNs7P — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) June 29, 2020