Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The young boy had to be rescued after climbing a massive tree.
The young boy had to be rescued after climbing a massive tree.
News

SKY HIGH: Bundy firefighters climb 13-metre tree to save boy

Crystal Jones
by
29th Jun 2020 4:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a dizzying height only the bravest of the brave would attempt, but for one brave young boy it was a slightly too adventurous adventure. 

This afternoon, the young guy found himself up a massive tree at Moore Park, 13 metres up.

"Vertical rescue technicians devised a plan to access the boy and return him to safe ground," a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said online. 

More Stories

firefighters offbeat
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman faces court for evading cab fare again

        premium_icon Woman faces court for evading cab fare again

        News She was sentenced for the same offence just days earlier.

        PHOTOS: 13 people police want to speak to

        premium_icon PHOTOS: 13 people police want to speak to

        News Can you help police with their investigations?

        New evacuation trigger set for Paradise Dam

        premium_icon New evacuation trigger set for Paradise Dam

        News With the lowering of Paradise the height of water over the spillway will not be a...

        Your questions about the new NewsMail format answered

        Your questions about the new NewsMail format answered

        News The NewsMail format has changed, but our news is still the same