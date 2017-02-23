Sky diving, drop bears and why Zack won't give in to cancer

WHEN Zack Mciver was first diagnosed with leukaemia, he was just 17.

It was January 21, 2014, and Zack had been working in Moranbah mines when health issues he'd been suffering saw him back in a doctor's clinic at Dysart.

Despite numerous visits to doctors in the lead-up, no one, Zack says, realised he had cancer.

"The local GP in Dysart is known to many as Dr Sunday, but to me is known as one of my heroes,” Zack said.

"He was the first to find the cause of the symptoms after many visits to Bundaberg doctor clinics who had failed on spotting the clear symptoms.

"Within a week after going from a doctor in Bundaberg, I went to a doctor in the bush and he found what was wrong with me and got me airlifted to Brisbane immediately as I was in great danger from having my body riddled with leukaemia.”

Zack has spent many a day in hospital receiving treatment.

Zack said specialists in Brisbane told him he wouldn't have survived another week without Dr Sunday picking up his symptoms and rushing him away for treatment.

When the reality of his diagnosis sunk in, Zack said it was harder on his brothers than it was on him.

"I wasn't too concerned as I had some knowledge on leukaemia, knowing that it can be treated depending on the type you have,” he said.

"My five brothers all struggled with the news and still struggle to this day three years later where I'm still here fighting the cancer.”

At first, he went through intense chemotherapy and radiation followed by a stem cell transplant.

Zack's Green SHV R8 Maloo dream car that he bought after being diagnosed with cancer.

After staying at the Clem Jones Leukaemia Village, family circumstances meant Zack had to move back to Dysart.

"I had to do 2000kmh round trips from Dysart to Brisbane weekly to get treatment and maintenance with me being admitted on most occasions because my body wasn't coping with me driving all that way on my own.

Formerly a Bundaberg boy, Zack now lives in Brisbane because of his need for medical treatment.

The now 20-year-old said the actual burden of a cancer diagnosis was often not fully understood.

Zack loves fishing and maintaining a normal life.

"Treatment consisted of chemo all day every day for two to three weeks, depending on the course and the concoction of chemo they have made for you,” he said.

"Your blood count's would lower so you'd need countless bags of blood and platelets to give you a bit of a boost so the immune system could fight for the next round of chemo - it was usually a two-week break between rounds where your counts would recover from 0.00 to about 1.5 which is still nothing at all.”

Zack said the stem cell transplant he endured was, quite simply, terrifying.

"Due to my prognosis I had to go undergo a stem cell transplant to give me any chance, that was the most scariest things I've been though in my life,” he said.

"They worked you with chemo and radiation until you reach your count down and that day you get your stem cells from your donor which was called day zero.

"My day 0 was on May 8, 2014, so happened to be on a school friend's birthday back in the day which was a bit overwhelming.”

Zack said he was lucky that two of his five brothers were suitable matches for the transplant.

"We went with Chris's cells as they were easiest to harvest,” he said.

Camping is one way Zack says he gets to relax.

"If it wasn't for Chris or for Corey - the other suitable donor - I can hands down say I wouldn't be here today with my doctors confirming that.

"I'm very thankful for having such great brothers supporting me. Some of the treatment I've gone through is to shocking to talk about and is very uncomfortable explaining it all.”

After the transplant, Zack said he was on about 20 tablets a day to keep his body going, followed by doses of chemotherapy and months of maintenance therapy before devastating news struck once again.

Zack was re-diagnosed.

"During the treatment for the second round of leukaemia I was forced to work and do labour hire as I couldn't survive on $530 a fortnight living by myself, paying for medications, food, fuel and the parking which costs a fortune,” he said.

His body, he said, wasn't coping.

"I was just in a situation where I had to do so so I had food on my plate,” he said.

After getting new symptoms and being re-diagnosed for a third time, Zack said he was now in hospital receiving his last available lifeline - a new drug called Blincyto.

"Due to the side effects of the drug I have to be monitored 24/7,” he said.

Nature photography is one of Zack's passions.

"The concerns are the neurological side effects which consist of seizures, loss of balance and memory, not being able to talk and death.”

Zack said he was two weeks into the Blincyto trial.

"When I got diagnosed the second time I was put on FLAG, that failed so I had to get radiation on the parts of my body that had leukaemia,” he said.

"That was all my options run out if it came back, but luckily this new drug got the go-ahead and I got put on it straight away when I was diagnosed for the third time.”

Zack says the drug is the last chance to save his life.

"If this does fail, well that's the unfortunate bit where I'm left with no other option but to go home and spend the rest of my days with the family,” he said.

Despite the frightening possibilities, Zack isn't giving up.

Zack Mciver says he's trying to live as normal a life as possible.

"I've escaped near-death a few times where doctors constantly remind me I've proven them wrong and I can do it again,” he said.

"I was told I had roughly two years to live some time ago, but as you can probably tell I haven't been counting the months down.”

Zack said through it all he tried to stay positive.

"I think it's just a mix of living a normal life as well as telling yourself you'll be okay and don't question yourself on that and doubt yourself,” he said.

"I found reading and researching about the cancer and the treatments and medications you can have really helps you prepare for what you're in for so it's not so much of a shock.

"I also don't really believe I'm sick, so it doesn't really get to me that much.”

Zack said he was grateful for the Make-A-Wish Foundation who had made some of his dreams so far come true.

"I first chose to go to New Zealand so myself and all the boys could go snowboarding and had a week's holiday over there, but the closer we came to the date it just wasn't working out trying to have all six of us having a week off of work,” he said.

"We all love fishing, four-wheel driving and camping so I rang them as asked if I could change it, they had no issues at all so I asked for a Quintrex 420 renegade with a 40hp on the back.

"They spoke to Boats Galore in Bundaberg, the owner and his wife did an exceptional deal on the boat. A great local business helping locals.

"I was lucky enough to have Zane my twin spend $5000 on extras to fit the boat out and surprise me with the lot. Couldn't of been any happier.”

"Fishing and camping is one of my main go tos for relaxation,” he said.

"I've spent many late nights on the Brisbane riverbanks fishing by myself just enjoying the peace and relaxing.

"When I got the go-ahead I'd head towards Bundaberg or Rockhampton and go camping in the sticks with just taking the four-wheel drive, a few fishing rods and a swag, that's all I need.

"I'm not a caravan camping sort of bloke.

"Drop bears won't come near me so I don't need to be worried.”

Zack said another interest that brought him intense joy was photography.

Zack Mciver: Burnett river, escaped from chemo in Brisbane for a days fishing in bundy Zack Mciver

"Photography is just one of those things that I gained interest for as I grew older,” he said.

"I like keep moments and events so I can look back and more importantly for when I pass, my family have a few images to look at and remember me by.

"I could be taking photographs of animals at the zoo, dolphins and turtles in the ocean, me fishing and the sunsets, or just pulling over on the side of the road in the sticks on my way home to Dysart snapping images of the beautiful land of central Queensland the coal fields.”

As Zack continues his battle, he said anyone else who was fighting the same war should try to eat healthy and keep up with their usual activities.

"The advice I can give others who are going through the same stuff is not to give up, eat plenty of good food and drink lots of water,” he said.

"The more you eat the more energy your body has to fight.

"Other then them the major one would be stay effective and don't let others make you feel like you're different and stop you from doing what you'd normally do in life.

"I've been working, driving V8 Supercars, got sky diving booked and I go fishing and camping in the middle of nowhere, it really helps you cope when you do everyday things anyone else would.”