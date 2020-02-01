Sky Blues end Roar’s hot streak

A GALLANT performance from a 10-man Brisbane side has amounted to nothing, with the Roar wasting two late chances as their unbeaten run came to an end against A-League leaders Sydney FC.

Aiming to stretch their unbeaten streak to six matches, the Roar were downed 1-0 by the Sky Blues at Jubilee Stadium on Friday night.

A 57th-minute penalty proved the difference after referee Chris Beath ruled that Roar defender had Scott Neville used his arm to take the sting out of an Adam Le Fondre shot.

It was a double blow for Brisbane, with Neville sent off for a second bookable offence and Le Fondre converting from the spot to score his 15th goal of the season.

But the brave Roar didn't drop their heads and created two late opportunities despite being outnumbered.

The first came in the 85th minute through substitute Aaron Amadi-Holloway, who used his strength to get the better of Sydney skipper Alex Wilkinson in running on to a Jay O'Shea through ball.

Jacob Pepper is shattered after missing a late chance to equalise in Brisbane Roar’s 1-0 loss to Sydney FC. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

But with only Sydney keeper Andrew Redmayne to beat, the Welsh marksman hit his shot over the crossbar.

Midfielder Jacob Pepper then wasted a golden opportunity to equalise in stoppage time after Redmayne parried a cross into his path.

However, with Redmayne well off his line, Pepper sliced his shot wide.

Roar coach Robbie Fowler was full of praise for his beaten side, whose gutsy performance was in stark contrast to their effort in last month's 5-1 loss to Sydney at the same venue.

"I thought we were brilliant tonight," Fowler said.

"We knew it was going to be tough. They're obviously a great team, but full credit to our lads.

"Even with 10 men we took it to Sydney and were perhaps a little bit unfortunate that we didn't get a little more out of the game … a few little chances go begging at the end.

Fowler was left frustrated by Beath's decision to award a penalty against Neville, who will be suspended for Brisbane's clash against Adelaide United next Saturday at Suncorp Stadium.

"I think the clarification with the penalty, arms away from the body … for me he's defending, he's not in an unnatural position, so I think we need clarity on that," he said.

"It changed the game because we've had a man sent off and they've scored a penalty.

"Up to that it was probably as good a performance as we've had this year, in terms of with the ball, without the ball, players were disciplined, (and) every player knew what role they were playing tonight.

"It wasn't to be but we'll take a lot of confidence from the performance."

Meanwhile the contract of out-of-favour Roar striker Roy O'Donovan has been mutually terminated, with the Irishman set to return to Newcastle.