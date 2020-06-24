Netball star's scathing response to 'rubbish' rule change

AUSTRALIAN Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett has slammed Super Netball after Tuesday's contentious "Super Zone" announcement.

Less than six weeks out from the 2020 season restarting in August, the league decided to introduce a radical rule change for the country's premier netball competition.

The drastic move was given the thumbs up despite the league conceding Australian netball fans believed "the two-point shot just isn't an option" in March.

The "Super Zone" introduction means two goals will be awarded for successful shots taken from the outer portion of the circle in the final five minutes of each quarter.

The decision was made by Super Netball Limited, the league commission established by Netball Australia, and will only be used in Suncorp Super Netball.

Super Netball CEO Chris Symington explained why the controversial call was made on Tuesday.

Caitlin Bassett after winning the 2019 Constellation Cup match.

"Our statistical analysis of the first three seasons found that almost 90 per cent of goals scored were within three metres of the goal post," Symington said.

"We know that the long shot is statistically more challenging, but the game has always been predicated on the ability for our shooters to score from anywhere in the circle.

"We want to encourage this spectacular element of our game and, when combined with the introduction of rolling substitutions this year, we believe the Super Shot will spark new tactics, further showcase the world-class skills of our athletes and add another level of hype and excitement to our matches."

However, Bassett was less than impressed with the shock rule change, sharing her disgust on social media.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old uploaded an image of the Lingerie Football League to her Instagram account, tagging Netball Australia in the post.

Bassett captioned the image: "The next change to make netball more 'entertaining'??"

Australian Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett's Instagram post.

Bassett has represented Giants Netball since 2019 after a two-year stint at Sunshine Coast Lightning.

To say the introduction of the change went over poorly would be an understatement.

Former Australian representative and current Melbourne Vixens player Caitlin Thwaites didn't bite her tongue when seeing the news.

"Players not being consulted over the biggest rule change netball has seen is terrible," Thwaites tweeted.

In Australia, the Netball league just decided to unilaterally and completely alter the shape and course of the game without consulting players. And they did it six weeks before the season starts.



Honestly, one of the craziest, dumb decisions I’ve ever seen from a league. https://t.co/dVkH9c2o6l — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 23, 2020

Geez, it's already hard enough being a defender now they get punished if they manage to push the shooters as far away from the post as possible. And yes, these shooters are good enough to sink them from the outer edge. https://t.co/IxvhYkeDBf — Brittany Mitchell (@BrittMitchell11) June 23, 2020

NOBODY WANTS THIS https://t.co/PuONdhMaZY — Courtney Gould (@heyycourtt) June 23, 2020

hmm this sucks, IMO https://t.co/pK3d49Tkfc — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) June 23, 2020