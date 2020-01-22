Skipper confident injuries won’t hold Bombers back

Dyson Heppell trains during an Essendon pre-season training session at Coffs Harbour.

Essendon captain Dyson Heppell has backed spearhead Joe Daniher to "turn a corner soon" in the recovery from a groin injury.

With the Bombers in Coffs Harbour, on the NSW north coast, on a pre-season camp, Daniher has travelled to Ireland to see groin expert Dr Andy Franklyn-Miller in Dublin, determined to get back on the field consistently in 2020.

"I think he's definitely going to turn a corner soon," Heppell told the Herald Sun from Coffs Harbour.

"We can't really put a timeline on when he's going to be back, no doubt the way he's approaching this there will be a point where it will click and we'll get him back - can't wait to play with him again."

Essendon captain Dyson Heppell works out on the beach in Coffs Harbour.

Daniher, who was unable to land a mooted Sydney trade in the off-season, has played just 11 matches in the past two seasons.

The 25-year-old forward has had company in rehabilitation at Essendon, with a host of Bombers stars including skipper Heppell on their own respective comeback trails.

"I've been so impressed with the way he (Daniher) has just attacked his rehab," Heppell said.

"It's got to be enormously frustrating to be out on the sidelines for that long and away from the main training group and doing these little tedious exercises day in, day out.

"He's just approached it so well and brought a great energy to the club whenever he's in."

Will Snelling and Adam Saad go head to head.

Heppell, who is back running after post-season foot surgery, remains bullish about making up for lost time ahead of Essendon's pre-season matches and Round 1.

"It's never ideal, quite frustrating and been quite a slow recovery but these things happen," Heppell said.

"I haven't taken it too hard on myself, I've done as much as I possibly can … and put my body in the best shape I possibly can to come back and perform, not just to come back and play.

"I'll be ready to go, I've had a number of pre-seasons under the belt now, once the foot is cherry ripe I'll be able to ramp it up very quickly."

Essendon midfield jets Dylan Shiel and Zach Merrett have returned to "full noise" at training along with goalsneak Orazio Fantasia following injury setbacks.

"These guys add that real sense of leadership and really help try and get our game plan out to the young guys as well," Heppell said.

"We're building, we're building."

Matt Guelfi takes part in a boxing session.

Tom Bellchambers in a test of strength.

Essendon players return to the beach after a swim.

Brayden Ham runs into an Irving Mosquito tackle.

Senior coach John Worsfold trains with young Bomber Brandon Zerk-Thatcher.

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher lands on Patrick Ambrose.