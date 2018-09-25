Menu
Lowood Resident Toni Woodward has had melanoma cancers twice and has to be very careful spending time outside. Picture: Lachie Millard
Health

Cancer screening: 'Skin checks saved my life'

25th Sep 2018 5:57 AM
TONI Woodward has been diagnosed with melanoma twice and credits screening with saving her life.

The cancer survivor lives in a melanoma hotspot, according to the Australian Cancer Atlas.

Ms Woodward lives at Lowood, near Ipswich, where melanoma rates are 44 per cent higher than the Australian average.

In her early-30s, Ms Woodward was diagnosed with stage-two melanoma that had not yet hit her lymph nodes. Since then, her skin has been under the intense scrutiny of doctors.

In 2012, another diagnosis of melanoma came as a shock, but again it was a stage-two diagnosis.

"Finding the cancer early has definitely been a lifesaver. I was first diagnosed in Sydney and when I told my doctor I was moving to Queensland he said, 'are you sure about that. It's the melanoma capital of world'," Ms Woodward told The Courier-Mail.

Her doctor uses photographic imagery to make sure there is not the slightest change to her spots

