Skin cancer highest in country

MELANOMA rates in Queensland are the highest in the country, according to the latest data in the 2018 Health of Queensland Report which is set to be released in full this month.

Preventative health branch executive director Kaye Pulsford said alarmingly in the past 12 months an estimated 2.1 million adults and 394,000 children have been sunburnt.

"Over the past decade melanoma cases have increased by 13 per cent for 45-64 year olds and by 27 per cent for those aged 65 years and older," she said.

"While we are seeing a decline in the melanoma incidence rate in young people aged 15-29 (a decline of 23 per cent) it is still the most common new cancer diagnosed in this age group and the second most common cancer for people aged 30-44."

Ms Pulsford said sunscreen use had reduced skin cancer numbers by only 10-15 per cent so there was still more room to improve.

"Living in a climate like Queensland sun protection behaviours are always required as UVR levels are moderate to extreme year-round," she said.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said it was imperative Bundaberg residents protected themselves from skin damage, particularly coming into summer.

"Anyone can be at risk of developing melanoma if they aren't protecting their skin, even those with darker skin-tones," Ms McMillan said.

"Sun protection is needed when the UV index is three or above - in Queensland, this is every day.

"We also encourage Queenslanders to get to know their skin, and to see their GP if they notice any changes to pre-existing moles or freckles or new spots appearing."